GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3900 as USD rebounds

GBP/USD prints minor gains in the Asian trading session.

US Dollar Index recovers from the early lower levels, hovers around 92.00.

The sterling gains on the Brexit optimism, MPC eyed.

GBP/USD edges higher on Tuesday’s Asian trading session. The pair made a high near 1.3935 in the previous session but failed to holds the gains.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3891, up 0.08% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades above 92.00 and gains some traction in the Asia-pacific timings. The greenback gains as investors ditched riskier assets in view of the rapid spread of the delta variant.

The US Personal Consumption Expenditure Index (PCE) jumped 0.4% in June, below the market expectations of 0.6%.

Meanwhile, senators in the US introduced a bipartisan infrastructure bill of $550 billion for the next 5 years. In addition to that, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday that he would support early tapering from the central bank as soon as October. The USD gained following the comments, despite milder economic data.



The ISM Manufacturing Purchase Manager Index (PMI) fell to 59.5 in July below the market estimates of 60.9.

On the other hand, the sterling gains after the fear of coronavirus ebbed amid falling fresh COVID-19 infections.

Meantime, the EU pauses legal action against the UK over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol in the previous week, which also added to the attractiveness of the British pound.

Investors anticipate Thursday’s Bank of England (BOE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to assess the forward guidance on inflation and interests rates.

As for now, investors await the US Factory Orders to take fresh trading impetus.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3892 Today Daily Change 0.0007 Today Daily Change % 0.05 Today daily open 1.3885 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3816 Daily SMA50 1.3942 Daily SMA100 1.3924 Daily SMA200 1.374 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3933 Previous Daily Low 1.3876 Previous Weekly High 1.3984 Previous Weekly Low 1.3737 Previous Monthly High 1.3984 Previous Monthly Low 1.3572 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3897 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3911 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3863 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3841 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3806 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.392 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3955 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3977



