GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3350 as Brexit deal hangs in the balance

  • GBP/USD currently trades close to the mid-point of Tuesday’s choppy price action that has seen prices swing between 1.3290-1.3390.
  • Markets are on tenterhooks for news of when the UK PM will visit Brussels to push for a Brexit deal.

GBP/USD has seen another choppy day of trade as the Brexit saga drags on and traders revise lower their expectations for the two sides to reach a deal on trade. The pair put in daily lows at 1.3290 before sharply reversing to highs of the day in the 1.3390s prior to the US equity cash open and has since traded within this range. As things stand right now, cable trades will daily losses of just over 0.2% or around 30 pips at close to 1.3340.

Brexit pessimism grows, but there is still hope

According to an EU source, EU Brexit Negotiator Michelle Barnier recently told a meeting of ministers that the chances of a deal are now very slim. Indeed, there have been no indications on Tuesday that the EU and UK have been able to close the gap at all on the issues of fisheries, state aid and level playing field, although GBP did find some support earlier on in the session on the news that the EU and UK have reached an agreement in principle on the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol.

But hopes that a deal can be reached linger; UK PM Boris Johnson preparing to travel to Brussels later on in the week in order to attempt to hammer out a deal with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. With talk on both sides of the need to now intensify preparations for a no deal end to the transition period, this will meeting is likely to be the make or break moment of the negotiations. Ahead of this meeting, little else aside from Brexit will matter for GBP traders.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3338
Today Daily Change -0.0040
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 1.3378
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3309
Daily SMA50 1.3117
Daily SMA100 1.307
Daily SMA200 1.2744
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3443
Previous Daily Low 1.3224
Previous Weekly High 1.354
Previous Weekly Low 1.3288
Previous Monthly High 1.3398
Previous Monthly Low 1.2854
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3308
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3359
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3254
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.313
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3036
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3472
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3567
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.369

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

