GBP/USD consolidates at 1.3800 on retreat from 1.3835 high

- The pound turns higher to reach one-month highs at 1.3845.
- BoE rate hike speculation remains fuelling sterling's recovery.
- GBP/USD: Monetary tightening might not be enough to lift the pound – MUFG.
The British pound has appreciated beyond 0.5% on Tuesday, favored by a moderate reversal on the USD, to hit one-month highs at 1.3835 before consolidating around the 1.3800 level.
The pound on BoE hike expectations, US dollar weakness
On a broader view, the pair has been performing a solid recovery in October, appreciating a nearly 3% after bouncing from year-to-date lows near 1.3400. The sterling has regained most of the ground lost on the second half of September when it was hammered by concerns about the fuel and labor shortages caused by Brexit restrictions
Furthermore, rising expectations about the possibility that the Bank of England will lead the world’s major central banks on hiking interest rates are also increasing demand for the GBP.
With inflation accelerating at levels almost twice the Bank’s target for price stability, BoE officials have started to openly suggest the possibility of accelerating the monetary policy normalization plan. BoE Governor, Andrew Bailey, has supported this idea, suggesting this weekend that the Bank of England "will have to act" as rising energy prices are threatening to spill over consumer prices.
On the other end, the US dollar pulled lower on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index is trading 0.2% lower on the day, after having bottomed at 93.45, its lowest level in the last three weeks, weighed by a somewhat brighter market mood and a pause on the US Treasury bond’s rally.
GBP/USD: BoE’s aggressive rate hike cycle, not enough to lift the pound – MUFG
From a broader perspective, the FX analysis team at MUFG warns about further GBP weakness when monetary tightening is confirmed: The faster pace of tightening poses some upside risk to our pound forecasts in the near term. However, we are still sticking to our view that the GBP is more likely to weaken heading into year-end given the more challenging backdrop of slowing global growth, higher inflation and tightening liquidity conditions which should be less supportive for risk assets and high beta currencies like the pound.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3799
|Today Daily Change
|0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|1.3727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3621
|Daily SMA50
|1.3716
|Daily SMA100
|1.3815
|Daily SMA200
|1.3847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3766
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3709
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3773
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3568
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3731
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3744
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3702
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3678
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3646
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.379
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3815
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD up as risk-on returns, ECB’s dovishness limits gains
EUR/USD trades around 1.1630, down from a fresh three-week high of 1.1669. US government bond yields are back up, making the greenback a bit more attractive. EUR gains capped by dovish ECB’s Lane
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3800, retains intraday gains
GBP/USD extended its rally in the European trading hours and reached its strongest level in a month above 1.3800. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback and the BoE rate hike expectations ahead of UK CPI data fuel the pair's upside.
Gold bulls side-lined as sentiment leads
US Treasury yields jumped to their highest in over three months, fueling demand for the dollar. A scarce macroeconomic calendar leaves financial assets in the hands of sentiment. Gold maintains its longer-term bullish stance but may ease further in the upcoming sessions.
XRP price will dip before it breaks out
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple bulls take control.
UK September CPI Inflation Preview: Will rising price pressures boost British pound?
Annual CPI in UK is expected to stay unchanged at 3.2% in September. BoE rate hike prospects have been lifting the British pound. GBP/USD could continue to push higher with a daily close above 1.3850.