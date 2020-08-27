GBP/USD: Combination of Hogan's departure and dovish Powell to boost sterling

GBP/USD has been rising amid dollar weakness ahead of a critical speech by Fed Chair Powell while the resignation of the EU's Phil Hogan may soften Europe's approach to Brexit, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“Michel Barnier, the gruntled chief EU Negotiator is still in charge, but he lost a close ally – Phil Hogan. Hogan is out – following his violation of quarantine rules in his native Ireland. The European Commission may struggle to find a replacement as formidable – and knowledgeable of the sensitive issues on the Isle of Ireland – like the outgoing official. Uncertainty about EU-UK relations hamstrung sterling and bulls may find some relief, allowing GBP/USD to rise amid dollar weakness.”
“Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, will deliver a highly-anticipated speech in the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium. While inflation is far from being a concern and rates are set to remain around zero through 2022, the long-term shift may weigh on the dollar. Powell's projected policy statement is not fully priced by markets and confirming the shift could trigger a fall in the dollar and a rise in cable.”
“Coronavirus headlines are mostly positive on both sides of the pond, with cases declining in the US and seemingly under control in Britain. Efforts to develop a vaccine are in full force and fresh headlines regarding medical developments could boost sentiment and depress the safe-haven dollar.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
