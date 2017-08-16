GBP/USD closer to 1.2900 on UK jobs

GBP/USD closer to 1.2900 on UK jobsBy Pablo Piovano
The Sterling has recovered the smile on Wednesday following UK’s jobs report, pushing GBP/USD to the upper end of the daily range near 1.2900 the figure.
GBP/USD bid after upbeat data
Cable met a wave of buying orders after the jobless rate ticked lower to 4.4% in June and claimant count change dropped by 4.2K during last month.
Further data also saw auspicious results from wage inflation, with average hourly earnings inc/exc bonus up 2.1% on a yearly basis in June.
The pair has thus managed to leave behind the initial weakness and re-focus on reclaiming the 1.2900 handle.
GBP/USD levels to consider
As of writing the pair is up 0.19% at 1.2895 facing the next hurdle at 1.2927 (50% Fibo of 1.2587-1.3266) followed by 1.2989 (10-day sma) and finally 1.3007 (38.2% Fibo of 1.2587-1.3266). On the other hand, a break below 1.2846 (low Aug.15) would open the door to 1.2808 (low Jul.12) and finally 1.2747 (76.4% Fibo of 1.2587-1.3266).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.