GBP/USD clings to strong intraday gains, comfortably above 1.3400 mark

- GBP/USD regained positive traction on Wednesday amid renewed hopes for a Brexit deal.
- The emergence of some fresh selling around the USD remained supportive of the move.
- COVID-19 jitters might hold investors from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside.
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3445 region in the last, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading near the 1.3420-25 region, up around 0.50% for the day.
The pair built on the overnight late rebound from the vicinity of the 1.3300 mark and gained some strong follow-through traction through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. Despite the lack of progress in Brexit negotiations, investors remain hopeful about the possibility of a last-minute EU-UK deal. This was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the British pound.
It is worth reporting that the EU's chief negotiator said that there are still deep rifts over fishing rights. Adding to this, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had warned on Monday that there are still problems in securing a post-Brexit trade deal. However, ITV’s political editor Robert Peston tweeted – citing a UK source – that a deal between the UK and the EU is on the table this Wednesday.
The GBP/USD pair continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session and was further supported by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. As investors looked past the US President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a long-awaited coronavirus relief bill, a goodish rebound in the equity markets dented the greenback's perceived safe-haven status
That said, concerns about the discovery of a new fast-spreading coronavirus variant and the imposition of strict lockdown/travel restrictions in the UK might hold investors from placing aggressive bets. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the GBP/USD pair amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the UK and relatively thin liquidity ahead of Christmas Holidays.
The market focus will remain glued to the incoming Brexit-related headlines and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga. Apart from this, traders might take cues from the US economic releases – Durable Goods Orders and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3423
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.3363
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3393
|Daily SMA50
|1.3218
|Daily SMA100
|1.3122
|Daily SMA200
|1.2783
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.347
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3304
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3625
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3225
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3367
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3406
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3288
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3213
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3619
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances above 1.34 amid Brexit deal hopes, weaker USD
GBP/USD has been advancing above 1.34 amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal. The EU and the UK are trying to find a compromise on fisheries. France's reopening of the border and dollar weakness also boost cable.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.22 amid US stimulus uncertainty
EUR/USD is recovering toward 1.22 amid dollar weakness. President Trump seems to reject part of the stimulus bill, causing some confusion. A packed day of US data awaits traders ahead of Christmas.
XAU/USD steadily climbs back to $1870 level, fresh session tops
Gold maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1870 region.
Forex Today: Dollar falls despite Trump's stimulus objections, Brexit, data eyed ahead of Christmas
The dollar is on the back foot, shrugging off President Trump's rejection of a crucial part of the stimulus bill as tensions about the covid strain recede. Optimism about an imminent Brexit deal and a packed day of data await traders.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.