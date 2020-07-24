GBP/USD clings to solid weekly gains, approaches 1.2800

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound outperforms on Friday, amid UK data and weak USD.
  • GBP/USD up more than 200 pips for the week, holds above key resistance.

The GBP/USD pair reached a fresh six-week high during Friday’s American session at 1.2794 and then pulled back modestly. The pound is outperforming on the back of better-than-expected UK retail sales data. Market participants ignored US data (New Home Sales and Markit PMI). 

Despite UK data, the other driver in the GBP/USD continues to be a weaker US dollar. The greenback has been unable to recover and keeps looking for support, weakened by lower US yields. The DXY is about to post the fifth weekly decline in a row with the worst performance since March. It dropped below 94.50 to the lowest since September 2018.

Cable is holding firm to weekly gains and above the 1.2700 area, that capped the upside several times since March. From the level it had a week ago, it is up by 225 pips.

Technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has broken above the 200-day Simple Moving Average and the downtrend resistance line that had capped it since early June, notes Yohay Elam, analyst at FXStreet.  “The bullish bias is compounded by upside momentum. So far, it is still not overbought, as the Relative Strength Index is still below 70.”

According to Elam, resistance is at 1.2770, followed by 1.2815, June's peak while support waits at 1.27 (200-day SMA) and 1.2665, a swing high from early July.

Technical levels

 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2782
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 1.2741
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2551
Daily SMA50 1.2485
Daily SMA100 1.2415
Daily SMA200 1.2703
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.276
Previous Daily Low 1.2673
Previous Weekly High 1.2666
Previous Weekly Low 1.248
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2727
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2706
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2689
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2638
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2603
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2776
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2812
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2863

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.16 amid mixed US data, Sino-American tensions

EUR/USD holds above 1.16 amid mixed US data, Sino-American tensions

EUR/USD is trading around 1.16  after hitting the highest since 2018. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth supporting the euro. US New Home Sales beat expectations but Markit's PMIs missed. COVID-19 figures are awaited. Sino-American tensions remain elevated.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD continues to soar toward the all-time high

XAU/USD continues to soar toward the all-time high

Gold has had another positive session and this could be the sixth consecutive day in a row the price has increased if the daily price stays in the positive. We would need to go back to 7th January to see the last time that happened.

Gold News

GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%

GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%

GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.2800 after UK retail sales beat expectations with 13.9% in June.  PMIs have also smashed estimates with the composite hitting 57.1 points. The safe-haven dollar is bid amid intensifying SIno-American tensions.

GBP/USD News

BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000

BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000

We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250.

Read more

WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions

WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions

WTI (futures on Nymex) has staged a V-shaped recovery from the daily low of 40.72, now looking to extend the pullback above 41.50.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures