GBP/USD clings to solid weekly gains, approaches 1.2800

- Pound outperforms on Friday, amid UK data and weak USD.
- GBP/USD up more than 200 pips for the week, holds above key resistance.
The GBP/USD pair reached a fresh six-week high during Friday’s American session at 1.2794 and then pulled back modestly. The pound is outperforming on the back of better-than-expected UK retail sales data. Market participants ignored US data (New Home Sales and Markit PMI).
Despite UK data, the other driver in the GBP/USD continues to be a weaker US dollar. The greenback has been unable to recover and keeps looking for support, weakened by lower US yields. The DXY is about to post the fifth weekly decline in a row with the worst performance since March. It dropped below 94.50 to the lowest since September 2018.
Cable is holding firm to weekly gains and above the 1.2700 area, that capped the upside several times since March. From the level it had a week ago, it is up by 225 pips.
Technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has broken above the 200-day Simple Moving Average and the downtrend resistance line that had capped it since early June, notes Yohay Elam, analyst at FXStreet. “The bullish bias is compounded by upside momentum. So far, it is still not overbought, as the Relative Strength Index is still below 70.”
According to Elam, resistance is at 1.2770, followed by 1.2815, June's peak while support waits at 1.27 (200-day SMA) and 1.2665, a swing high from early July.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2782
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1.2741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2551
|Daily SMA50
|1.2485
|Daily SMA100
|1.2415
|Daily SMA200
|1.2703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.276
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2673
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2666
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.248
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2706
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2689
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2603
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2812
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2863
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.16 amid mixed US data, Sino-American tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16 after hitting the highest since 2018. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth supporting the euro. US New Home Sales beat expectations but Markit's PMIs missed. COVID-19 figures are awaited. Sino-American tensions remain elevated.
XAU/USD continues to soar toward the all-time high
Gold has had another positive session and this could be the sixth consecutive day in a row the price has increased if the daily price stays in the positive. We would need to go back to 7th January to see the last time that happened.
GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.2800 after UK retail sales beat expectations with 13.9% in June. PMIs have also smashed estimates with the composite hitting 57.1 points. The safe-haven dollar is bid amid intensifying SIno-American tensions.
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250.
WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions
WTI (futures on Nymex) has staged a V-shaped recovery from the daily low of 40.72, now looking to extend the pullback above 41.50.