GBP/USD clings to modest gains, still below 1.2200 mark ahead of US ADP/FOMC

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Manages to gain some traction in the absence of negative Brexit headlines.
  • A modest USD pullback remained supportive ahead of the FOMC decision.

The GBP/USD pair extended its sideways price action and remained confined in 30-pips narrow trading band through the mid-European session on Wednesday.

After the previous session's intraday slump to fresh 28-month lows and a subsequent bounce, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday in absence of any fresh negative Brexit headlines and a modest US Dollar pullback.

The uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction and the pair remained well below the 1.2200 round figure mark as investors still seemed reluctant to buy the British Pound amid expectations that the UK will crash out of the European Union on October 31.

Given that the new UK PM Boris Johnson has already stated that he won’t meet EU leaders unless they are willing to abandon the Irish backstop, coupled with the fact that there are no signs of the EU shifting its position might continue to keep a lid on the pair's attempted recovery. 

Investors might also be reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the key central bank meetings - starting with the highly anticipated FOMC policy decision later during the US trading session on Wednesday and the latest BoE monetary policy update on Thursday.

Heading into Wednesday's main event risk, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of ADP report on private-sector employment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2173
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.2151
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2463
Daily SMA50 1.2585
Daily SMA100 1.2815
Daily SMA200 1.285
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2228
Previous Daily Low 1.2119
Previous Weekly High 1.2522
Previous Weekly Low 1.2376
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2161
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2187
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2104
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2057
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1995
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2213
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2276
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2323

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

