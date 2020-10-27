GBP/USD clings to modest gains near session tops, around 1.3035-40 region

- GBP/USD reverses an early dip to sub-1.3000 level and refreshed session tops in the last hour.
- The uptick was exclusively sponsored by a mildly softer tone surrounding the safe-haven USD.
- Coronavirus jitters, Brexit uncertainties might keep a lid on any strong move for the sterling.
The GBP/USD pair recovered around 40-45 pips from Asian session lows and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, around the 1.3035-40 region.
The pair continued showing some resilience below the key 1.3000 psychological mark, or 200-hour SMA and gained some positive traction on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair, for now, seems to have snapped three consecutive days of the losing streak and stalled its recent pullback from the 1.3175 region amid a mildly softer tone surrounding the US dollar.
The greenback struggled to preserve its early gains despite growing market worries about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and fears of stricter lockdown measures, which could prove detrimental for the already fragile global economic recovery. The uncertain US political situation seemed to be the only factor that kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
Meanwhile, the fact that the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier delayed his return to Brussels and is expected to remain in the UK until Wednesday has boosted hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal. Nevertheless, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will continue to play a key role in influencing the GBP price dynamics and influence the GBP/USD pair.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK. The US economic docket highlights the release of Durable Goods Orders data, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3037
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3024
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.297
|Daily SMA50
|1.3013
|Daily SMA100
|1.2863
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3075
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2993
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2895
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3024
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3044
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2986
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2948
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2904
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3068
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3113
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3151
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI
AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.
EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news
EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day
Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.
Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.