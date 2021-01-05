GBP/USD clings to modest gains, bulls await a sustained move beyond 1.3600 mark

- GBP/USD reversed an intraday dip to mid-1.3500s amid sustained USD selling.
- The imposition of fresh COVID lockdowns in the UK might cap any strong gains.
The GBP/USD pair managed to rebound around 50 pips from daily swing lows, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3600 mark.
The US dollar struggled to capitalize on the previous day's attempted recovery move, instead met with some fresh supply on Tuesday amid the underlying bullish tone in the financial markets. Despite concern about surging COVID-19 cases and uncertainty about US runoff elections in Georgia, investors remained optimistic about a strong global economic recovery in 2021. This, in turn, continued weighing on the safe-haven greenback and was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair.
The greenback was further pressured by the likelihood of additional US fiscal stimulus measures and expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates lower for a longer period. Meanwhile, the GBP bulls largely shrugged off worries over the imposition of fresh lockdowns to curb an unprecedented level of COVID-19 infection in the UK and the exclusion of services sector from the Brexit agreement. In fact, the UK reported new confirmed cases in excess of 50K for the seventh straight day on Monday.
A third national lockdown until mid-February is predicted to slow the economic recovery and prompt the Bank of England to ease monetary policy further. The negative factor, to a larger extent, was offset after the UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak announced further support for businesses to cushion the blow from virus crisis. This, in turn, provided a modest lift to the British pound and allowed the GBP/USD pair to reverse an intraday dip to the 1.3550 region.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK and the US economic docket highlights the only release of ISM Manufacturing PMI. Apart from this, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics. This could provide some impetus and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.359
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3568
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3474
|Daily SMA50
|1.3319
|Daily SMA100
|1.3166
|Daily SMA200
|1.2858
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3704
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3542
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3686
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3442
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3668
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3767
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.383
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, off the lows. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations.
EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets.
Gold climbs to near one-month tops, closer to $1950 level
Renewed USD selling bias assisted gold to attract some dip-buying on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters provided an additional boost to the safe-haven precious metal. The underlying bullish tone in the markets might cap gains for the commodity.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).