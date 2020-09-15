GBP/USD clings to modest gains above mid-1.2800s, moves little post-UK employment details

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD managed to regain positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
  • The uptick was sponsored by sustained USD selling; no-deal Brexit fears capped the upside.
  • The GBP bulls seemed rather unimpressed by Tuesday’s mostly upbeat UK monthly jobs data.

The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest gains near session tops, just above mid-1.2800s and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro data.

Following the previous day's pullback of around 70-75 pips and an early downtick to the 1.2815 region, the pair managed to regain some positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The uptick was sponsored by sustained selling around the US dollar, which remained depressed amid the prevalent upbeat market mood.

The global risk sentiment remained well supported by renewed optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. AstraZeneca resumed the phase-3 trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and Pfizer announced the likelihood of presenting late-stage data for its own vaccine by late October.

Despite the supporting factor, the upside is likely to remain limited amid growing fears of a no-deal Brexit. The UK's Internal Market Bill, which gives the government the power to override part of the Brexit agreement, passed its first hurdle in the House of Commons and further fueled market worries over a hard Brexit.

The GBP bulls seemed rather unimpressed by Tuesday's mostly upbeat UK monthly employment details. According to the ONS, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits came in at 73.7K as against 100K expected. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised down to 69.9K from 94.4K reported earlier.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate during the three months to July edged higher to 4.1% from 3.9%. Given that investors are pre-occupied with developments surrounding the Brexit saga, the data failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of this week's key central bank events – the FOMC on Wednesday and BoE on Thursday.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent sharp corrective slide is over and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2863
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.2847
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3144
Daily SMA50 1.2972
Daily SMA100 1.2698
Daily SMA200 1.2735
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2919
Previous Daily Low 1.2777
Previous Weekly High 1.3279
Previous Weekly Low 1.2763
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2865
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2831
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2776
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2705
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2634
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2919
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.299
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3061

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

