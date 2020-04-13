GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.2500

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • GBP/USD goes into consolidation following an early spike.
  • US Dollar Index stays quiet near 99.50 area.
  • Coronavirus-related deaths in the UK rose above 11K.

The GBP/USD pair advanced to its highest level in a month at 1.2537 during the early trading hours of the European session on Monday but struggled to preserve its momentum amid thin holiday trading conditions. Nevertheless, the pair continues to hold a little above the 1.2500 mark, adding around 0.5% on a daily basis.

USD valuation drives the pair

The selling pressure surrounding the USD last week helped the pair push higher. After the Federal Reserve announced new policy measures to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to help the economy, the US Dollar Index (DXY) erased nearly 1% in the second half of the week to close at 99.48. Although the DXY edged lower toward 99 on Monday, the risk-averse market environment allowed it to return to the 99.50 area during the American session.

Meanwhile, the latest data published by the British health ministry revealed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections climbed to 88,621 and the death toll increased by 717 to 11,329. Nevertheless, the market reaction to these figures was relatively muted.

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the UK in the remainder of the week and the DXY's performance could continue to impact the pair's movements. The only data featured in the US economic docket on Tuesday will be the Import and Export Price Index.

Technical levels to watch for

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2506
Today Daily Change 0.0053
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 1.2453
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2132
Daily SMA50 1.2597
Daily SMA100 1.2835
Daily SMA200 1.2656
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2487
Previous Daily Low 1.2445
Previous Weekly High 1.2487
Previous Weekly Low 1.2165
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2461
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2471
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2436
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.242
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2395
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2478
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2503
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.252

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

