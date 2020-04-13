GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.2500

- GBP/USD goes into consolidation following an early spike.
- US Dollar Index stays quiet near 99.50 area.
- Coronavirus-related deaths in the UK rose above 11K.
The GBP/USD pair advanced to its highest level in a month at 1.2537 during the early trading hours of the European session on Monday but struggled to preserve its momentum amid thin holiday trading conditions. Nevertheless, the pair continues to hold a little above the 1.2500 mark, adding around 0.5% on a daily basis.
USD valuation drives the pair
The selling pressure surrounding the USD last week helped the pair push higher. After the Federal Reserve announced new policy measures to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to help the economy, the US Dollar Index (DXY) erased nearly 1% in the second half of the week to close at 99.48. Although the DXY edged lower toward 99 on Monday, the risk-averse market environment allowed it to return to the 99.50 area during the American session.
Meanwhile, the latest data published by the British health ministry revealed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections climbed to 88,621 and the death toll increased by 717 to 11,329. Nevertheless, the market reaction to these figures was relatively muted.
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the UK in the remainder of the week and the DXY's performance could continue to impact the pair's movements. The only data featured in the US economic docket on Tuesday will be the Import and Export Price Index.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2506
|Today Daily Change
|0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1.2453
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2132
|Daily SMA50
|1.2597
|Daily SMA100
|1.2835
|Daily SMA200
|1.2656
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2487
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2445
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2487
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2165
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2461
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2436
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.242
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2503
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.252
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.0900 as Wall Street falls
The EUR/USD pair eases toward 1.0900, undermined by the poor performance of US equities after the long weekend. Oil production cut’s agreement reached on Sunday failed to impress.
GBP/USD hits one-month high of 1.2536
GBP/USD is trading around the 1.2500 figure, as the dollar eases in thin holiday’s trading. UK PM Johnson left the hospital and continues to recover in Chequers. Chancellor Sunak warned GDP can fall 25% to 30% in the upcoming months.
We have an OPEC+ deal
OPEC+ members met once again yesterday to try to finalise a deal. The sticking point had been Mexico not willing to accept its allocated cut. However the group has now agreed on the deal, and cuts are set to go ahead.
Gold jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,711 on Monday boosted by risk-off flows.
WTI fades initial gains and return to sub-$23.00 levels
Prices of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil are now losing the grip and recedes to the $23.00 neighbourhood per barrel following the initial move to the $24.50 region.