GBP/USD clings to gains near weekly tops, moves little post-UK CPI

- GBP/USD gained traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
- Upbeat UK CPI figures for December did little to provide any meaningful boost.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone near weekly tops, around the 1.3665 region and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro data.
The pair built on this week's solid rebound from the 1.3520 region and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday amid a softer tone surrounding the US dollar. The market bets for additional US fiscal stimulus increased further following the US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday.
Yellen urged lawmakers to act big on COVID-19 relief package and not worry too much about debt. This comes on the back of the optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease and remained supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
On the other hand, the GBP bulls seemed rather unaffected by the imposition of fresh travel restrictions in the UK, instead took cues from hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures. In fact, the headline CPI rose more-than-anticipated and came in at 0.6% YoY rate in December. Adding to this, the core CPI (excluding food and energy items) also surpassed consensus estimates.
That said, investors now seemed to have turned cautious ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural ceremony later this Wednesday. This, along with a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, amid expectations of a larger government borrowing, extended some support to the USD and kept a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being.
Investors on Wednesday will also take cues from a scheduled speech by the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's speech amid absence relevant market moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3656
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3635
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3587
|Daily SMA50
|1.3442
|Daily SMA100
|1.3209
|Daily SMA200
|1.2924
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3636
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3576
|Previous Weekly High
|1.371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3613
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3595
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3555
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3717
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
