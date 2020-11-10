GBP/USD clings to gains near two-month tops, around mid-1.3200s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD gained some strong traction and rallied to fresh two-month tops on Tuesday.
  • Brexit optimism, mostly upbeat UK jobs report provided a goodish lift to the sterling.
  • Technical buying above the 1.3200 mark further contributed to the strong move up.

The GBP/USD pair shot to fresh two-month highs, around the 1.3270 region during the mid-European session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3240 region, up over 0.50% for the day.

Following a subdued/range-bound price action over the past two days, the pair caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and build on last week's goodish rebound from mid-1.2800s. The British pound was being supported by reviving hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal, especially after Britain said on Monday it was open to a sensible compromise on fishing.

As Britain and the EU resumed crucial negotiations in London on Monday, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier added to the optimism and said that they were redoubling the efforts to reach agreement on the future partnership, though a compromise on the level-playing field, fisheries and state-aid rules remains the key to unlock a deal.

The sterling got an additional boost after the UK monthly jobs reports showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits unexpectedly dropped by 29.8K in September. This comes on the back of the latest optimism over the COVID-19 vaccine, which forced investors to push back the expectations of negative BoE interest rates to June 2021.

The strong intraday positive movement took along some short-term trading stops placed near the 1.3200 mark. Hence, the move up could further be attributed to some technical buying amid the lack of any strong follow-through buying around the US dollar, which remained on the defensive amid a promising development in late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials.

That said, a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the greenback and kept a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair, at least for now. Nevertheless, the pair now seems to have found acceptance above the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2676 downfall and seems poised to prolong its recent positive move.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3232
Today Daily Change 0.0072
Today Daily Change % 0.55
Today daily open 1.316
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3013
Daily SMA50 1.2979
Daily SMA100 1.2909
Daily SMA200 1.2708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3208
Previous Daily Low 1.3118
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2854
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3174
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3153
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3117
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3073
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3027
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3252
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3296

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

