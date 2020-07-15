GBP/USD clings to gains near session tops, around 1.2580 region post-UK CPI

- GBP/USD regained traction on Wednesday built on the overnight rebound from one-week lows.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the major.
- Hotter-than-expected UK CPI remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the British pound.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone near session tops, around the 1.2580 region and moved little post-UK inflation figures.
The pair caught some bids on Wednesday and built on the previous day's solid intraday bounce of around 85 pips from the 1.2480 region, or one-week lows. The positive move was sponsored by a weaker tone surrounding the US dollar, which remained depressed amid the upbeat market mood.
The latest optimism about a coronavirus vaccine overshadowed concerns about surging COVID-19 cases in the US, which pushed California back into lockdown. This, in turn, bolstered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets and continued undermining demand for the safe-haven USD.
Meanwhile, the British pound was further supported by Wednesday’s release of hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures. In fact, the headline CPI rose by 0.6% in June as compared to a modest downtick to 0.4% anticipated from 0.5% previous. The yearly rate also came in better than market expectations and edge higher to 1.1% from 1.0% recorded in May, easing worries about deflationary pressures from the economic downturn.
The pair, however, had a rather muted reaction and lacked any strong follow-through buying, possibly on the back of persistent Brexit-related uncertainties. With the key UK macro data out of the way, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics should continue to play a key role in influencing the GBP/USD pair's momentum on Wednesday.
Later during the early North American session, the US economic docket – highlighting the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production – will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2576
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2554
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.248
|Daily SMA50
|1.2437
|Daily SMA100
|1.2429
|Daily SMA200
|1.2702
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2564
|Previous Daily Low
|1.248
|Previous Weekly High
|1.267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2463
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2512
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2532
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2501
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2449
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2418
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2616
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2669
