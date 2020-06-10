GBP/USD clings to gains near multi-month tops, just below 1.2800 post-US CPI

- GBP/USD continues scaling higher on Wednesday and shot to fresh three-month tops.
- The USD bearish pressure remained unabated after softer-than-expected US CPI figures.
- Slightly overbought conditions capped gains as the focus remains on the FOMC decision.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North American session, albeit struggled to extend the momentum beyond the 1.2800 mark and retreated few pips post-US CPI.
The pair prolonged its recent bullish trajectory and continued gaining positive traction through the mid-European session on Wednesday. This marked the tenth straight day of a positive move for the GBP/USD pair and was well supported by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar.
The USD bearish pressure remained unabated following the release of weaker-than-expected US consumer inflation figures. In fact, the headline CPI declined 0.1% in May as compared to a flat reading expected. Adding to this, the yearly rate eased to 0.1% as against 0.3% previous and 0.2% anticipated.
Meanwhile, the core CPI, which excludes energy and food costs, also fell short of consensus estimates and dipped 0.1% during the reported period. The softer US macro data did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls, albeit slightly overbought conditions capped any strong gains for the GBP/USD pair.
Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bullish bets, rather preferred to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged. Hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying rate statement and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2772
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.2729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2372
|Daily SMA50
|1.2395
|Daily SMA100
|1.2554
|Daily SMA200
|1.2684
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2756
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2618
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2703
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2671
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2646
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2508
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2784
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2839
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2922
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near fresh highs ahead of the Fed’s decision
EUR/USD is trading at the highest since March, but below 1.14 as the dollar retreats ahead of the Fed's decision. US inflation shrank by more than anticipated in May. Several ECB members will be speaking during the day and coronavirus figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD has 1.28 in its sights amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2750, advancing toward 1.28, the highest since March amid US dollar weakness. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out which businesses may reopen. The Fed decision is awaited.
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The crypto market takes one more day to decide the direction to follow, and it also consumes the patience of the investors. The solution to the current scenarios is imminent since there is no obstacle-free space in the upside, and can break the limits of patience underneath.
Gold: Hits 1-week high, lacks follow-through ahead of FOMC
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and climbed to one-week tops, around the $1725 region after softer-than-expected US CPI figures.
WTI: Heavy around $38 amid US inventories build, risk-off, eyes on EIA
WTI (July futures on Nymex) has bounced-off the daily low of 37.78 but is not out of the woods yet heading into the US Crude Stocks Change data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.