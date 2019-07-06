GBP/USD clings to gains near mid-1.27s, looks to snap 4-week losing streak

- The dismal employment data from the U.S. weigh on the greenback.
- US Dollar Index drops to multi-month highs below 97.
- GBP/USD adds more than 100 pips for the week.
The GBP/USD pair gained traction in the second half of the day on Friday amid broad-based USD weakness and reached its highest level since May 21 at 1.2760. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on a daily basis at 1.2755.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics today reported that nonfarm payrolls in the U.S. rose by 75,000 in May to miss the analysts' estimate of 185,000 by a wide margin. Moreover, April's reading got revised down to 224,000 from 263,000 and the wage inflation, as measured by the average hourly earnings, fell to 3.1% on a yearly basis in May. With these figures ramping up the expectations of the Fed going for more than rate cuts in the remainder of the year weighed on the greenback.
- Citi sees Fed lowering interest rates 50 bps in September - Reuters.
The US Dollar Index, which spent a large portion of the day above the 97 mark, turned south in the NA session and slumped to a 10-week low of 96.46. At the moment, the index is down 0.5% on the day at 96.50.
Commenting on the jobs report, “Today’s numbers – together with the weak ISM manufacturing earlier this week – will add to the pressure on the Fed to deliver the first cycle cut in a not too distant future,” Nordea Markets analysts said.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation. The 1922 Committee in a press release said that nominations to stand for election as the Party leader will close at 5 PM on Monday.
Technical outlook
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2759
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|1.2698
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2732
|Daily SMA50
|1.2914
|Daily SMA100
|1.3001
|Daily SMA200
|1.2946
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2743
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2748
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2559
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2559
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2714
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2663
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2628
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2737
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs
The shared currency keeps benefiting from its counterpart weakness after the NFP report missed forecasts in all of its lines. EUR/USD reaches 1.1340 as speculative interest keeps pricing in an upcoming rate cut in the US.
GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750
The GBP/USD pair trades above 1.2750 as the greenback can't recover from a dismal NFP report which fueled odds for a rate cut. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader, political turmoil ahead.
USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures
NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.
Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing
Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level
Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.