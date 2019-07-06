GBP/USD clings to gains near mid-1.27s, looks to snap 4-week losing streak

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • The dismal employment data from the U.S. weigh on the greenback.
  • US Dollar Index drops to multi-month highs below 97.
  • GBP/USD adds more than 100 pips for the week.

The GBP/USD pair gained traction in the second half of the day on Friday amid broad-based USD weakness and reached its highest level since May 21 at 1.2760. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on a daily basis at 1.2755.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics today reported that nonfarm payrolls in the U.S. rose by 75,000 in May to miss the analysts' estimate of 185,000 by a wide margin. Moreover, April's reading got revised down to 224,000 from 263,000 and the wage inflation, as measured by the average hourly earnings, fell to 3.1% on a yearly basis in May. With these figures ramping up the expectations of the Fed going for more than rate cuts in the remainder of the year weighed on the greenback.

The US Dollar Index, which spent a large portion of the day above the 97 mark, turned south in the NA session and slumped to a 10-week low of 96.46. At the moment, the index is down 0.5% on the day at 96.50.

Commenting on the jobs report, “Today’s numbers – together with the weak ISM manufacturing earlier this week – will add to the pressure on the Fed to deliver the first cycle cut in a not too distant future,” Nordea Markets analysts said.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation. The 1922 Committee in a press release said that nominations to stand for election as the Party leader will close at 5 PM on Monday. 

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2759
Today Daily Change 0.0061
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 1.2698
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2732
Daily SMA50 1.2914
Daily SMA100 1.3001
Daily SMA200 1.2946
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2743
Previous Daily Low 1.2668
Previous Weekly High 1.2748
Previous Weekly Low 1.2559
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2714
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2696
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2663
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2628
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2588
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2737
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2777
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2812

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

