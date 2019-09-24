GBP/USD clings to gains near daily tops, eyeing 1.2500 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The UK Supreme Court ruled that Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament.
  • The development further raised expectations of a softer Brexit and provided a goodish lift.
  • Retracing US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive of the positive move.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North-American session, with bulls now eyeing a move beyond the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
 
After the recent corrective slide from over two-month tops set last week, the pair caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and snapped two consecutive days of losing streak in reaction to the UK Supreme Court's ruling against the government. The decision stated that the UK PM Boris Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended the Parliament just weeks before Brexit and that the prolonged prorogation was without reasonable justification.

Boosted by fresh Brexit optimism

This was followed by speaker of the lower house - John Bercow’s announcement that he instructed authorities to prepare the resumption of business of the House of Commons and announced that the House will sit on Wednesday at 11:30 AM. This gives the UK lawmakers up to two weeks of extra time on hands to prevent a no-deal Brexit, which provided an additional boost to the British Pound and lifted the pair back closer to the 1.2500 handle.
 
On the other hand, the US Dollar failed to capitalize on its early uptick amid a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and remained supportive of the bullish mood surrounding the major. However, given that there are still big differences between the UK and the EU on Brexit, investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bullish bet and should eventually keep a lid on any strong follow-through up-move for the major.
 
With the incoming UK political/Brexit-related headlines turning out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket - highlighting the release of Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index - in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2479
Today Daily Change 0.0049
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 1.243
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2328
Daily SMA50 1.2275
Daily SMA100 1.2482
Daily SMA200 1.2738
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2491
Previous Daily Low 1.2413
Previous Weekly High 1.2583
Previous Weekly Low 1.2393
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2443
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2461
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2399
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2367
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.232
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2477
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2523
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2555

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battle around 1.1000 threshold continues

EUR/USD battle around 1.1000 threshold continues

The American dollar is down amid a better market mood, helping EUR/USD to bounce some. The pair struggles to extend gains beyond the critical threshold, remains confined to familiar levels, despite US Consumer Confidence fell by more than anticipated in September to 125.1.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD nears daily highs on Brexit hopes

GBP/USD nears daily highs on Brexit hopes

News that the UK Supreme Court ruled that Johnson’s Parliament suspension has been unlawful underpin Sterling this Tuesday, as the odds are against a hard-Brexit.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism

USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism

Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech. 

USD/JPY News

Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level

Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level

Gold edged higher during the early European session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of over two-week tops set in the previous session.

Gold News

Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project

Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project

Today we have learned, thanks to the question of a German parliamentarian, the composition of the basket of currencies that will support Libra – the stable coin promoted by Facebook. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures