GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.3375-80 region, highest since early September

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD gained some strong traction on Monday and shot to the highest level since September 2.
  • Dovish Fed expectations, COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the USD and remained supportive.
  • Upbeat UK PMI prints provided an additional boost to the British pound despite Brexit uncertainties.

The GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range, around the 1.3380 region, levels not seen since early September. 

The pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and finally broke through the 1.3310 supply zone. The momentum was supported by sustained US dollar selling and got an additional boost following the release of better-than-expected UK PMI prints for November.

Investors seemed to have started pricing in the possibility for additional monetary easing by the Fed in December amid concerns about the economic fallout from the imposition of new COVID-19 restrictions. The greenback was further pressured by the optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

On the other hand, the British pound benefitted from upbeat UK PMIs and seemed rather unaffected by Brexit anxieties. In the latest Brexit-related developments, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that fundamental differences remain in the trade talks with the UK.

Barnier's comments come on the back of the EU negotiating team's briefing on Friday that Brexit talks remain unresolved on three sticking points – the so-called level playing field, fisheries and state-aid rules. The lack of progress, however, did little to prompt any selling around the sterling.

The GBP/USD pair shot to the highest level since September 2, though the strong intraday positive momentum paused near a resistance marked by the top boundary of a two-month-old ascending channel. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash US Manufacturing/Services PMIs for a fresh impetus during the early North American session. This, along with the incoming Brexit-related headlines could infuse some volatility and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3368
Today Daily Change 0.0075
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 1.3293
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3119
Daily SMA50 1.2999
Daily SMA100 1.2982
Daily SMA200 1.2719
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3298
Previous Daily Low 1.3247
Previous Weekly High 1.3312
Previous Weekly Low 1.3166
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3278
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3266
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3261
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3228
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.321
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3312
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.333
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3362

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism

GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism

GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.3350. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's UK PMIs beat estimates.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hits 1.19 amid vaccine optimism, mixed PMIs

EUR/USD hits 1.19 amid vaccine optimism, mixed PMIs

EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs have shown a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD seems vulnerable, upside remains capped near 200-hour SMA

XAU/USD seems vulnerable, upside remains capped near 200-hour SMA

Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Monday. The technical set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.

Gold news

The week ahead: Three things to watch

The week ahead: Three things to watch

The tension between vaccine hopes and growing covid infection rates in the US raged on last week, with growing infection numbers souring risk appetite as we progressed through the week and global stock markets ended lower last week. 

Read more

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures