GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.3375-80 area, focus remains on Johnson-von der Leyen meeting

  • Renewed USD selling bias assisted GBP/USD to gain some traction on Wednesday.
  • Persistent Brexit-related uncertainties might keep a lid on any meaningful move up.
  • Focus remains on headlines coming out of pivotal Johnson-von der Leyen meeting.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering just below daily tops, around the 1.3380 region.

The pair managed to regain some positive traction during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday and for now, has snapped three consecutive days of the losing streak. The uptick was supported by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar and seemed rather unaffected by persistent Brexit uncertainties.

Positive news on COVID-19 vaccine approvals and efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus to support the US economy boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from a positive trading sentiment across the global equity markets, which snapped demand for the traditional safe-haven greenback and remained supportive of the intraday positive move.

On the Brexit front, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels for a face-to-face meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a last-ditch effort to strike a post-Brexit trade deal. It is worth recalling that significant differences remain on the three key issues – level playing field, governance and fisheries.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has formed a strong base ahead of the 1.3200 mark. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the incoming Brexit headlines will continue to play a dominant role in influencing the GBP price dynamics.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3373
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.3357
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3315
Daily SMA50 1.3127
Daily SMA100 1.3076
Daily SMA200 1.2747
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3394
Previous Daily Low 1.329
Previous Weekly High 1.354
Previous Weekly Low 1.3288
Previous Monthly High 1.3398
Previous Monthly Low 1.2854
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3329
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3354
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3243
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3196
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3404
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.345
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3507

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

