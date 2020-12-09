GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.3375-80 area, focus remains on Johnson-von der Leyen meeting

- Renewed USD selling bias assisted GBP/USD to gain some traction on Wednesday.
- Persistent Brexit-related uncertainties might keep a lid on any meaningful move up.
- Focus remains on headlines coming out of pivotal Johnson-von der Leyen meeting.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering just below daily tops, around the 1.3380 region.
The pair managed to regain some positive traction during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday and for now, has snapped three consecutive days of the losing streak. The uptick was supported by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar and seemed rather unaffected by persistent Brexit uncertainties.
Positive news on COVID-19 vaccine approvals and efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus to support the US economy boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from a positive trading sentiment across the global equity markets, which snapped demand for the traditional safe-haven greenback and remained supportive of the intraday positive move.
On the Brexit front, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels for a face-to-face meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a last-ditch effort to strike a post-Brexit trade deal. It is worth recalling that significant differences remain on the three key issues – level playing field, governance and fisheries.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has formed a strong base ahead of the 1.3200 mark. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the incoming Brexit headlines will continue to play a dominant role in influencing the GBP price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3373
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3357
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3315
|Daily SMA50
|1.3127
|Daily SMA100
|1.3076
|Daily SMA200
|1.2747
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.329
|Previous Weekly High
|1.354
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3288
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3329
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3354
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3243
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3196
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.345
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3507
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.