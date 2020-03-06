  • GBP/USD gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
  • Collapsing US bond yields weighed on the USD and remained supportive.
  • The USD bulls failed to gain any respite from stronger headline NFP print.

The GBP/USD pair held on to its intraday gains near 2-1/2 week tops – around the key 1.30 psychological mark – and had a rather muted reaction to the US jobs data.

The pair added to this week's positive move and continued gaining traction for the fourth consecutive session on Friday amid the prevailing strong bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which aggravated further in the wake of a plunge in the US Treasury bond yields.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus-led selloff across the global equity markets, the US bond yields were further pressurized by the fact that market participants have started pricing in prospects for another 50 bps Fed rate cut on March 18.

The USD bulls failed to gain any respite from the latest US monthly jobs report, which came in to show that the economy added 273K new jobs in February as compared to the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 273K and surpassed even the most optimistic estimates.

On the other hand, the British pound remained supported by diminishing odds of a Bank of England interest rate cut and absent negative Brexit-related headlines.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3007
Today Daily Change 0.0046
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1.2961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2926
Daily SMA50 1.3015
Daily SMA100 1.2991
Daily SMA200 1.2705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2968
Previous Daily Low 1.2861
Previous Weekly High 1.3018
Previous Weekly Low 1.2726
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2927
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2902
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2892
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2823
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2784
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2999
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3038
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3107

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

