- GBP/USD gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
- Collapsing US bond yields weighed on the USD and remained supportive.
- The USD bulls failed to gain any respite from stronger headline NFP print.
The GBP/USD pair held on to its intraday gains near 2-1/2 week tops – around the key 1.30 psychological mark – and had a rather muted reaction to the US jobs data.
The pair added to this week's positive move and continued gaining traction for the fourth consecutive session on Friday amid the prevailing strong bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which aggravated further in the wake of a plunge in the US Treasury bond yields.
Against the backdrop of the coronavirus-led selloff across the global equity markets, the US bond yields were further pressurized by the fact that market participants have started pricing in prospects for another 50 bps Fed rate cut on March 18.
The USD bulls failed to gain any respite from the latest US monthly jobs report, which came in to show that the economy added 273K new jobs in February as compared to the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 273K and surpassed even the most optimistic estimates.
On the other hand, the British pound remained supported by diminishing odds of a Bank of England interest rate cut and absent negative Brexit-related headlines.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3007
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.2961
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2926
|Daily SMA50
|1.3015
|Daily SMA100
|1.2991
|Daily SMA200
|1.2705
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2968
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2861
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3018
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2902
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2892
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2823
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2784
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2999
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3038
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3107
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
