- GBP/USD gained traction for the second straight session on Wednesday.
- Some follow-through USD weakness continued driving the pair higher.
- The UK CPI for February did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
The GBP/USD pair held steady near session tops, just below mid-1.1800s and moved little post-UK consumer inflation figures.
The pair added to the overnight strong gains and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday – also marking the third day of a positive move in the previous four – amid a broad-based US dollar weakness.
The Fed's unprecedented QE program to buy unlimited amounts of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities continued weighing on the US dollar, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors driving the pair higher.
Adding to the optimism over the Fed's open-ended and unlimited QE, the US Senate finally reached an agreement on a stimulus package to offset any negative impact from the coronavirus pandemic on the US economy.
Apart from the offered tone surrounding the greenback, the uptick lacked any major catalyst and seemed rather unaffected by the release of the latest consumer inflation figures from the UK, showing that the headline CPI eased to 1.7% YoY rate in February.
Moving ahead, Wednesday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders data for February – might also fail to provide any meaningful impetus, leaving the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1841
|Today Daily Change
|0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|1.1759
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2456
|Daily SMA50
|1.2789
|Daily SMA100
|1.2905
|Daily SMA200
|1.2677
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.18
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1501
|Previous Weekly High
|1.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1412
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1685
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1615
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1573
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1388
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1275
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1872
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1985
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.217
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trading above 1.08 after Senate seals stimulus deal
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.08 after the US Senate approved a multi-trillion stimulus bill to mitigate coronavirus fallout. German IFO figures and Covid-19 updates are eyed.
GBP/USD holds the higher ground above 1.1800 on UK CPI
GBP/USD holds onto recovery gains above 1.1800 amid broad US dollar weakness and following the release of the in-line with estimates UK inflation figures. The spot benefits from the improved market mood, in light of the US stimulus deal.
Forex Today: Senate strikes stimulus, stocks may sell the fact, dollar pressured, coronavirus data eyed
The market mood remains upbeat as the US Senate reached a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package after around-the-clock talks. Stocks remain bid after staging the strongest rally since 1933 on Tuesday.
Gold: 61.8% Fibonacci questions pullback targeting $1,600
Gold prices step back from two-week high. While overbought RSI could be considered as a reason for the latest pullback, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March 09-16 fall, near $1,607, seems to hold the key for the metal’s drop towards 1,600.
WTI: Short-term falling trendline, 200-HMA cap immediate upside above $25.00
WTI probes an eight-day-old falling trend line during the recent recovery. The weekly rising support line limits the immediate declines. Buyers remain cautious ahead of breaking 50% Fibonacci retracement. However, buyers will remain cautious unless manage to break 50% Fibonacci retracement of March 11-18 declines near $28.60.