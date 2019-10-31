GBP/USD clings to gains above mid-1.2900s, approaching multi-month tops

- The post-FOMC USD selling bias continued fueling the positive momentum.
- UK political uncertainty might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets.
The GBP/USD pair gained some follow-through traction on Thursday and climbed further beyond mid-1.2900s, back closer to multi-month tops set last week.
Having shown some resilience near the 1.2800 handle earlier this week, the pair managed to regain traction and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The incoming opinion polls indicated a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party at the upcoming election in December and turned out to be one of the key factors lending some support to the British Pound.
Persistent USD selling remains supportive
On the other hand, the US Dollar remained depressed on the back of Wednesday's less hawkish than expected FOMC statement. This coupled with a fresh leg of a freefall in the US Treasury bond yields, triggered by some renewed US-China trade pessimism, further dented the already weaker sentiment surrounding the Greenback and collaborated to the pair's ongoing positive momentum.
However, the fact that that the actual election outcome could be surprising, investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bullish bets, rather keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the key 1.30 psychological mark before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move, possibly towards the 1.3100 handle.
Meanwhile, Thursday’s US economic data – core PCE price index, personal income/spending data and the usual initial weekly jobless claims – did little to provide any respite to USD bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2964
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|1.2899
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.268
|Daily SMA50
|1.2465
|Daily SMA100
|1.2436
|Daily SMA200
|1.2714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2909
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2845
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3013
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2787
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2885
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.286
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.282
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2796
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2924
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2949
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2988
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreating sharply from 1.1175
The EUR/USD pair flirted with October highs following better than expected European figures. Still, dominant risk-aversion is taking its toll, quickly falling to fresh daily lows, entering negative territory daily basis.
GBP/USD extends gains on USD weakness, UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty.
USD/JPY: China said to doubt of a long-term deal with the US, yen soars
Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged, hinted more easing coming. US-China trade war jitters triggered risk-off, fueling demand for the yen. USD/JPY pair bearish, decline to accelerate below 108.00.
Gold jumps beyond $1500 mark, back closer to weekly tops
Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.
BTC, ETH, XRP: CME boosts the maturity of Bitcoin as an institutional investment
Financial Options mitigate risk in highly volatile assets. Ethereum and Ripple show uncertain technicals - elevated volatility is likely. ETH/USD moves to the limit of the critical double bottom level.