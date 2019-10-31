GBP/USD clings to gains above mid-1.2900s, approaching multi-month tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The post-FOMC USD selling bias continued fueling the positive momentum.
  • UK political uncertainty might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets.

The GBP/USD pair gained some follow-through traction on Thursday and climbed further beyond mid-1.2900s, back closer to multi-month tops set last week.
 
Having shown some resilience near the 1.2800 handle earlier this week, the pair managed to regain traction and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The incoming opinion polls indicated a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party at the upcoming election in December and turned out to be one of the key factors lending some support to the British Pound.

Persistent USD selling remains supportive

On the other hand, the US Dollar remained depressed on the back of Wednesday's less hawkish than expected FOMC statement. This coupled with a fresh leg of a freefall in the US Treasury bond yields, triggered by some renewed US-China trade pessimism, further dented the already weaker sentiment surrounding the Greenback and collaborated to the pair's ongoing positive momentum.
 
However, the fact that that the actual election outcome could be surprising, investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bullish bets, rather keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the key 1.30 psychological mark before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move, possibly towards the 1.3100 handle.
 
Meanwhile, Thursday’s US economic data – core PCE price index, personal income/spending data and the usual initial weekly jobless claims – did little to provide any respite to USD bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the major.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2964
Today Daily Change 0.0065
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 1.2899
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.268
Daily SMA50 1.2465
Daily SMA100 1.2436
Daily SMA200 1.2714
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2909
Previous Daily Low 1.2845
Previous Weekly High 1.3013
Previous Weekly Low 1.2787
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2885
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2869
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.286
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.282
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2796
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2924
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2949
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2988

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreating sharply from 1.1175

EUR/USD retreating sharply from 1.1175

The EUR/USD pair flirted with October highs following better than expected European figures. Still, dominant risk-aversion is taking its toll, quickly falling to fresh daily lows, entering negative territory daily basis.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains on USD weakness, UK election speculation

GBP/USD extends gains on USD weakness, UK election speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: China said to doubt of a long-term deal with the US, yen soars

USD/JPY: China said to doubt of a long-term deal with the US, yen soars

Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged, hinted more easing coming. US-China trade war jitters triggered risk-off, fueling demand for the yen. USD/JPY pair bearish, decline to accelerate below 108.00.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps beyond $1500 mark, back closer to weekly tops

Gold jumps beyond $1500 mark, back closer to weekly tops

Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.

Gold News

BTC, ETH, XRP: CME boosts the maturity of Bitcoin as an institutional investment

BTC, ETH, XRP: CME boosts the maturity of Bitcoin as an institutional investment

Financial Options mitigate risk in highly volatile assets. Ethereum and Ripple show uncertain technicals - elevated volatility is likely. ETH/USD moves to the limit of the critical double bottom level.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures