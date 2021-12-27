GBP/USD clings to five-week top around 1.3450 as coronavirus, Brexit fears fade

- GBP/USD seesaws in a choppy range after refreshing multi-day top.
- Easing UK virus cases, government’s assurance of no fresh restrictions during 2021 favored bulls.
- Optimism over new post-Brexit fishing rules, announcement of £75million funding for British ports and processing facilities added to optimism.
- Second-tier US data to entertain traders, risk catalysts are the key.
GBP/USD takes rounds to the recently flashed monthly peak around 1.3440 during an inactive initial Asian session on Tuesday.
The cable pair refreshed the multiday high as upbeat market sentiment and positive news at home offered a double boost to the buyers. Even so, the year-end holiday season restricted the quote’s reaction to the positives.
After multiple days of above 100,000 covid infections, the UK reported 98,515 cases on Monday. Not only the easing of COVID-19 numbers but comments from British Health Secretary Sajid Javid also favored the GBP/USD prices. “The UK's government will not introduce new COVID-19 restrictions for England before the end of 2021,” per UK Health Minister Javid. The British authorities also stated that the ‘temporary’ lockdown restrictions could last until late March in the UK.
Elsewhere, Britain announced a £75million aid package to improve ports and processing facilities, as well as create jobs. The same relief measure joins the latest fishing rules stating the need for 70% British crew and 70% of fish that must be landed in UK ports.
It’s worth noting that studies from South Africa and the UK showing fewer odds of hospitalization due to the Omicron covid variant eased market fears from the South African covid variant. Also on the positive side were comments from US Vice President Kamala Harris who signaled to use her tie-breaking vote to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) stimulus plan. Further, ongoing talks over Iran’s denuclearization and a global push for peace between Russia and Ukraine also seem to have favored the GBP/USD buyers. Additionally, news that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the isolation and quarantine period for the general population added to the bullish bias for the pair.
Against this backdrop, US equities closed higher while the US 10-year Treasury yields eased from the two-week high, dropping 1.7 basis points (bps) to 1.47%.
Looking forward, US housing and Richmond Fed Manufacturing data can offer intermediate relief to the cable pair but major attention will be given to Brexit and Omicron headlines.
Technical analysis
Successful trading beyond the 50-DMA level near 1.3440 becomes necessary for the GBP/USD bulls to aim for the late November’s swing high near 1.3515.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3441
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.3414
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3277
|Daily SMA50
|1.345
|Daily SMA100
|1.3585
|Daily SMA200
|1.3754
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3421
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3384
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3174
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3398
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3407
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3392
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3354
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3444
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3467
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1350 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading directionless below 1.1350, consolidating the recent upswing. A jump in two-year US Treasury yields lift the dollar amid quiet markets. A lack of first-tier data signals further sideways grind during year-end holiday season.
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3450 amid Brexit, Omicron optimism
GBP/USD is recovering towards the five-week highs of 1.3446 amid easing Omicron and Brexit risks. The UK government offered assurance of no fresh restrictions during the holiday season. New post-Brexit rules over fisheries underpin the pound amid light trading.
Gold: $1,815 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls, focus on yields Premium
Gold turns south as the US two-year yields jump on recovery outlook. Gold price enjoyed good two-way businesses on Monday, having almost tested the $1,800 mark before rebounding to fresh weekly highs of $1,813.
Dogecoin price searches for reliable support before DOGE bulls target 42% ascent
Dogecoin price could be ready for a 42% bounce toward $0.26 but not before DOGE discovers a reliable foothold. The meme-based token may see a buy opportunity at slightly lower prices before the bulls prepare for a major upswing.
What will the yield curve look like one year from now?
Here is the yield curve as it looks like now. What will it look like if the Fed hikes thrice in 2022?The three-year yield is currently 0.97%. It has effectively priced in three rate hikes in 2022.