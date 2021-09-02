GBP/USD climbs to two-week highs above 1.3830 on renewed USD weakness

- GBP/USD gained traction during the American trading hours.
- US Dollar Index slumped to multi-week lows below 92.30.
- Focus shifts to August jobs report from US.
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range below 1.3800, the GBP/USD pair turned north during the American trading hours and reached its strongest level since August 16 at 1.3834. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on the day at 1.3830.
DXY extends slide on Wall Street rally
The unabated selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be fueling the pair's rally in the second half of the day. With Wall Street's main indexes pushing higher after the opening bell, the improving market mood made it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its rivals. The US Dollar Index was last seen trading at its lowest level in four weeks at 92.26, losing 0.25%.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US revealed that the Initial Jobless Claims declined to 340,000 in the week ending August 28 from 354,000. Additionally, Challenger Jobs Cuts posted its lowest reading since 1997 at 15,723 in August.
On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Nonfarm Payrolls report for August.
Previewing this data, "August's NFP is critical due to the open question of Fed tapering," noted FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "Real estimates are considerably low due to weak leading indicators, and the dollar has already paid the price. A "not that bad" report could trigger a substantial greenback comeback."
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3836
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|1.377
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.378
|Daily SMA50
|1.381
|Daily SMA100
|1.3921
|Daily SMA200
|1.381
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3798
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3731
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3781
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3773
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3757
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3735
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3802
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
