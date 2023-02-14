GBP/USD climbs to three-day top, beyond mid-1.2100s on mostly upbeat UK jobs data

- GBP/USD scales higher for the second straight day and is supported by a combination of factors.
- The better-than-expected UK jobs data benefits the British Pound amid sustained USD selling.
- The upside potential, however, seems limited ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation data.
The GBP/USD pair builds on the overnight strong intraday rally of over 100 pips from the 1.2030 region and gains traction for the second successive day on Tuesday. The pair gets an additional lift following the release of the upbeat UK jobs data and climbs to a three-day high, around the 1.2170 region during the early European session.
The UK Office for National Statistics Office for National Statistics reported that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits fell by 12.9K in January. Moreover, the previous month's reading was also revised down sharply to -3.2K as compared to the 19.7 rise estimated originally. This, to a larger extent, helps offset the mixed UK wage growth data and continues to underpin the British Pound.
The US Dollar, on the other hand, is seen extending the previous day's retracement slide from a multi-week high, which, in turn, is seen as another factor pushing the GBP/USD pair higher. That said, any subsequent move-up is more likely to remain capped. Traders might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation figures, due for release later during the early North North American session.
The US CPI report will play a key role in influencing the Fed's rate-hike path, which, in turn, should drive the USD demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair. In the meantime, expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) is nearing the end of its current policy-tightening cycle could hold back bulls from placing fresh bets around the Sterling. This might further contribute to capping gains for the major.
Nevertheless, the latest leg up pushes the GBP/USD pair back closer to the 50-day SMA resistance, which should continue to act as a strong barrier. That said, a convincing breakthrough might prompt some technical buying and pave the way for some meaningful appreciating move heading into the key US data risk.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2161
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2138
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2254
|Daily SMA50
|1.2186
|Daily SMA100
|1.1859
|Daily SMA200
|1.1944
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2152
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2031
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2194
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2106
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2062
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1986
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1941
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2228
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2304
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2150 in the European morning. The data from the UK showed that ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.7% in three months to December while annual wage inflation, excluding bonus, rose to 6.7% from 6.5%.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0770 as USD Index struggles to find cushion ahead of US CPI
The EUR/USD pair refreshed its day’s high around 1.0730 and is hovering around it continuously in the Tokyo session. The major currency pair is expected to continue its upside momentum as the DXY is struggling to place feet ahead of the US CPI data.
Gold could resume drop toward $1,825 on hot US Consumer Price Index
Gold bulls are coming up for the last dance on Tuesday, lifting Gold price from six-week lows of $1,850. Investors gear up for the main event risk of this week, the all-important United States Consumer Price Index data for January.
Bitcoin holders brace for impact as BTC correlation with stocks increases ahead of US CPI release
Bitcoin holders are watching Tuesday’s US CPI data release with renewed focus as the correlation between crypto and tech stocks climbs to 0.74.
US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters Premium
Clunkers are causing calamity – at least for stock markets, which have clung to Manheim's report about the costs of used vehicles to fear robust inflation figures. The US CPI report has been the No. 1 market mover in 2022. The new year is no different.