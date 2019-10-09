GBP/USD climbs to session tops near 1.2230-35 region, lacks follow-through

- Some renewed USD weakness helped the pair to find some support at lower levels.
- The upside remains capped amid uncertainty surrounding the UK’s exit from the EU.
The GBP/USD pair reversed an early European session dip to sub-1.2200 levels and rallied around 30-35 pips in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
The continued showing some resilience below the 1.2200 round-figure mark and managed to regain some positive traction amid some renewed US Dollar weakness. The latest developments on the US-China trade front threatened to derail already delicate trade negotiations and turned out to be one of the key factors weighing on the Greenback.
Brexit uncertainties continue to cap the upside
It is worth mentioning that the US Administration on Tuesday imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials over the treatment of Muslim minorities. This was followed by reports on Wednesday that China is planning tighter visa restrictions for US nationals with ties to anti-China groups, though China's foreign minister was out quickly to deny the story.
Apart from a subdued USD price action, the uptick lacked any major fundamental catalyst and remained capped in the wake of overnight reports that Brexit talks between Britain and the European Union were close to breaking down. Meanwhile, the UK PM Boris Johnson reiterated that they would leave the EU by October 31st and revived fears of a no-deal Brexit.
Moreover, the latest comments by the Irish finance minister, Paschal Donohoe clearly indicated that any Brexit deal is nowhere in the offering, which might further contribute towards keeping a lid on any runaway rally for the major. Donohoe said that there is a big gap between the UK and the EU on the crucial Irish backstop issue and constructive engagement is the only choice.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent slide from the vicinity of the 1.2600 handle is already over and (or) positioning for any further near-term appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases - either from the UK or the US.
Later during the early North-American session, a scheduled speech by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities ahead of the release of the minutes of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting held on September 17-18.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2224
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2219
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2376
|Daily SMA50
|1.2255
|Daily SMA100
|1.242
|Daily SMA200
|1.2718
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2303
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2194
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2414
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2236
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2261
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.213
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2065
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2283
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2347
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2392
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lows amid growing US-Sino trade spat
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950 after falling due to growing trade tensions. The US decision to limit visas for Chinese officials weighs on sentiment ahead of Thursday's talks. The Fed's meeting minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot as Brexit talks seem doomed
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.22 as the EU and the UK are pessimistic about reaching a Brexit deal following an unfruitful conversation between PM Johnson and German Chancellor Merkel.
USD/JPY turns higher for the day, comfortable above 107.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair reversed an early Asian session dip to sub-107.00 levels and has now turned higher for the day, recovering a part of the overnight modest slide. The pair failed to capitalize on its goodish move up from the weekly bearish gap opening swing lows.
Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.
Forex Today: US-Sino spat weighs on sentiment, Brexit talks are on life-support, FOMC minutes eyed
The US slapped visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved in human rights violations in Xinjiang. The news dampens the mood ahead of high-level trade talks on Thursday.