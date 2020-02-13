GBP/USD climbs to session tops, attempting a fresh move towards 1.30 mark

- GBP/USD edges higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.
- Absent negative Brexit headlines continued to benefit the British pound.
- Sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD and remained supportive.
The GBP/USD pair edged higher during the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2975-80 region.
Following an early dip to levels just below mid-1.2900s, the pair managed to regain some positive traction and turned higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to a subdued US dollar price action.
GBP/USD supported by softer USD
Despite fading prospects for any further rate cuts by the Fed, the greenback failed to capitalize on its recent strong gains to multi-month tops and remained on the defensive amid a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields – led by renewed concerns over the deadly coronavirus.
It is worth reporting that China's Hubei province reported a sharp jump in the death toll and confirmed cases. In fact, the number of deaths in the province rose to 1,310 while 14,840 new cases were reported as of February 12, which eventually led to a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade.
On the other hand, absent negative Brexit-related headlines, coupled with this week's better-than-expected monthly UK GDP print continued underpinning the British pound and remained supportive of the pair's ongoing recovery move from 2-1/2 month lows set last Friday.
However, market concerns that Britain might crash out of the European Union at the end of the transition period later this year might hold investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets and keep a lid on any strong runaway rally for the major, at least for the time being.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the latest consumer inflation figures, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.298
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2959
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3026
|Daily SMA50
|1.3075
|Daily SMA100
|1.2914
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2992
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2937
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3184
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2882
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2958
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2933
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2907
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2878
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3018
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3044
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
