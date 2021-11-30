GBP/USD climbs to multi-day top, around 1.3365-70 region

- The heavily offered tone surrounding the USD pushed GBP/USD back above mid-1.3300s.
- A steep fall in the US bond yields turned out to be a key factor that weighed on the USD.
- Brexit-related uncertainties could act as a headwind for the British pound and cap gains.
The GBP/USD pair caught fresh bids during the early European session and shot to the 1.3365-70 area, or a near one-week high in the last hour.
Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday, the GBP/USD pair regained positive traction and is now looking to build on its recent bounce from a YTD low. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar, weighed down by a steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields.
The detection of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant – Omicron – seemed to have dashed market expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed. This, along with the global flight to safety, dragged the yield in the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a three-week low, around the 1.45% threshold, and undermined the greenback.
Meanwhile, worries about the potential economic fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus variant took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a selloff in the equity markets, though did little to provide any respite to the safe-haven USD. That said, persistent Brexit-related uncertainties might cap gains for the GBP/USD pair.
The UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol, along with the worsening row over the post-Brexit fishing rights between France and Britain could act as a headwind for the British pound. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders and before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom near the 1.3280-75 region.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK, while the US economic docket features Chicago PMI and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. The key focus, however, will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, which could influence the USD and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3362
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|1.3303
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3448
|Daily SMA50
|1.3579
|Daily SMA100
|1.369
|Daily SMA200
|1.3817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3363
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3288
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3457
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3278
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3317
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3273
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3242
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3393
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3424
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
