GBP/USD climbs further beyond mid-1.2900s, closer to weekly tops

- Increasing odds of a majority for Conservatives continue to underpin the GBP.
- A subdued USD demand, despite positive trade headlines, remained supportive.
- Sustained move beyond the 1.3000 handle needed to confirm any further gains.
Buying interest around the British pound picked up some pace in the last hour and pushed the GBP/USD pair back above mid-1.2900s, closer to the top end of the weekly trading range.
The pair built on the previous session's late rebound from weekly lows and continued gaining some positive traction through the early North-American session amid a subdued US dollar price action. Despite a goodish intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, the greenback struggled to gain traction and was seen as one of the key factors fueling the positive momentum.
Weaker USD, UK political optimism supportive of the positive move
The US bond yields pushed higher on positive trade-related headlines, wherein China was reported to have extended an invite to US trade negotiations for another round of face-to-face talks. Adding to this, the South China Morning Post report indicated that tariffs on Chinese goods slated to go into effect on December 15 will likely be delayed even if the negotiating parties can't reach an agreement.
The more hopeful trade rhetoric led to a goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment and dented the USD's perceived safe-haven status against its British countterpart. This coupled with the fact that the incoming UK election polls have been indicating a majority for the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party continued underpinning the sterling and remained supportive of the intraday positive move.
With investors still digesting the incoming trade headlines, it will now be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the momentum or the pair continues with its struggle to make it through the key 1.30 psychological mark.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2959
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.2922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2877
|Daily SMA50
|1.2657
|Daily SMA100
|1.2471
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2932
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2887
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2918
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2785
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2905
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2915
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2869
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.285
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2959
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2986
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week highs near 1.11 amid trade hopes
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.11, trading at the highest since November 5. Hopes that a US-Sino trade deal may be reached are improving the market mood and weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2950 as Conservatives solidify their lead
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.2950 as fresh opinion polls continue showing a solid lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Further political headlines are awaited.
USD/JPY bounces-off 50-DMA but lacks follow-through
USD/JPY has bounced up from the 50-day MA support of 108.28. China's Vice Premier Liu He is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the US-China trade deal. Related markets, however, are not buying Liu He's optimism, keeping the recovery in check.
Gold: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA
Gold seems to have stalled its recent corrective bounce from three-month lows and witnessed a modest pullback from previous support, now turned resistance near 100-day SMA.
Slow-motion Bitcoin battering continues amid interesting Tron chart, Pomp's PayPal comment
Bitcoin plunges below $8,00, dragging cryptos down. Thursday's trading is marked by a sea of red, without a single downward driver, but with an accumulation of downbeat developments.