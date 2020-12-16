GBP/USD climbs back to 1.3500 as focus returns to Brexit

- After some choppy post-FOMC price action, GBP/USD has returned to the 1.3500 level from 1.3450 lows.
- Focus returns to Brexit, with the chances for a deal seemingly feeling a little more upbeat on Wednesday.
GBP/USD saw two-way price action in wake of the latest FOMC rate decision and press conference with Jerome Powell; initially, the pair fell to 1.3450 after the FOMC opted not to increase its monthly asset purchases or tweak the composition of these purchases (a slight disappointment to markets). However, pair soon recovered back to current levels in the 1.3500 region as USD slid amid a dovish sounding post-FOMC press conference in which FOMC Chair Jerome Powell expressed concern for the near-term trajectory of the US economy and hinted that the Fed could ease monetary policy further. After this flurry of activity, focus now returns to Brexit. GBP/USD closed the day with gains of around 0.4% or just under 60 pips.
Brexit hopes rising
Despite comments from the UK PM that a no-deal outcome is still the most likely, analysts are likely to have increased their perceived likelihood that the two sides will reach a deal amid reports of significant progress on one of the key sticking points, that of level playing field. Though gaps remain on this issue, a landing zone is reportedly insight.
Negotiations over fisheries are reportedly proving more difficult, though many analysts expect that the issue of fisheries ought to resolve itself if it was the only outstanding point preventing an overall deal, given that the percentage of UK and EU GDP that fishing communities make up is tiny and both sides of the continent will not see it as in their interest to hurt the rest of the economy just to protect the comparatively small fishing industry.
Market commentators will note further government talk of the potential to recall parliament in order to vote on a deal next week, should a deal be reached by the weekend. If this were to end up happening, GBP/USD would be in for a significant further stretch to the upside.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3506
|Today Daily Change
|0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1.345
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.335
|Daily SMA50
|1.3169
|Daily SMA100
|1.3102
|Daily SMA200
|1.2756
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3453
|Previous Daily Low
|1.328
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3478
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3346
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3222
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3508
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3567
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats after BOE, cooling Brexit hopes
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3622, following an uneventful BOE and comments from UK PM Johnson’s spokesman, who said that "trading on WTO terms is still the most likely outcome."
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-month tops. Sustained USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven yellow metal.
COVID-19 vaccine bullish scenario
It’s the talk of the town. COVID-19 vaccines are finally hitting the consumer media and are ready for mass distribution. Of course, this has set the market ablaze with positive forces that we are slowly, but surely, getting back to normalcy.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.