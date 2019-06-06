GBP/USD climbs back closer to weekly tops, upside remains capped near mid-1.2700s

• The USD remains depressed amid firming Fed rate cut expectations.
• Softer US economic data does little to ease the USD bearish pressure.
• UK political and Brexit uncertainties might continue to cap the upside.
Selling pressure around the USD picked up the pace in the last hour and pushed the GBP/USD pair back closer to over one-week tops set in the previous session.
With investors looking past Wednesday's upbeat ISM non-manufacturing PMI, the US Dollar came under some renewed selling pressure amid firming expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates in 2019 and assisted the pair to regain positive traction on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the post-ECB spike in the shared currency was also cited as one of the factors denting the already weaker sentiment surrounding the greenback, which deteriorated further following a slight disappointment from the second-tier US economic releases.
Data released on Thursday showed that the US trade deficit narrowed a bit to $50.8 in April but was slightly higher than $50.7 expected. Adding to this, initial weekly jobless claims remained unchanged at 218K during the week ended May 31 as against expected dip to 215K.
Despite the positive move, the pair remained capped below mid-1.2700s as market participants still seemed reluctant to buy the Sterling amid persistent UK political uncertainty and growing fears of a no-deal Brexit.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.272
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1.2684
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2747
|Daily SMA50
|1.2921
|Daily SMA100
|1.3004
|Daily SMA200
|1.2948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2744
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2679
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2748
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2559
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2559
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2704
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.266
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2637
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2726
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2768
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2791
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps retreating to mids-1.12
After peaking at 1.1308, the pair is on retreat mode, having trimmed ECB-related gains. Mixed message from policymakers as the ECB set a high rate on the new funding scheme (TLTRO) but pushed back on the guidance for raising rates.
GBP/USD eases from 1.2740 resistance area
The GBP/USD pair is back to struggle with 1.2700 after failing to extend gains past the weekly high at 1.2743. Intensifying trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty weigh on the pair.
USD/JPY drops to session low, challenges 108.00 handle on softer US data
The incoming trade-related headlines benefitted the safe-haven JPY. The USD continues to be weighed down by increasing Fed rate cut bets. A sustained break below the 108.00 mark needed to confirm further slide.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back above $1335 level
Gold built on its steady intraday climb and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1335 level. The incoming trade-related headlines underpinned the commodity’s safe-haven demand.
Wall Street opens virtually unchanged on Thursday
Major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day flat on Thursday as investors are staying on the sidelines while waiting for the next catalyst, be it headlines surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict or remarks from Fedpolicymakers on the interest rate outlook.