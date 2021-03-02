GBP/USD climbs back above 1.3900 mark, upside seems limited

- GBP/USD staged a goodish bounce amid a modest USD pullback from higher levels.
- Rebounding equities prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven greenback.
- An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the major.
The GBP/USD pair rallied around 75 pips during the mid-European session and jumped to the top end of its daily trading range, albeit lacked follow-through. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3915 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
A goodish rebound in the equity markets capped the intraday gains for the safe-haven US dollar, rather prompted some profit-taking near one-month tops. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that assisted the GBP/USD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 1.3860-55 region, or one-and-half-week lows.
That said, the upbeat US economic outlook helped limit any meaningful USD downside and kept a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair. Investors remain optimistic about a relatively strong US economic recovery from the pandemic amid the progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and a massive US fiscal stimulus plan.
Meanwhile, the reflation trade seemed to have forced investors to price in an uptick in inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low rates for a longer period. Apart from this, expectations that the Fed will show greater tolerance to higher bond yields might continue to underpin the greenback.
The GBP/USD pair stalled its intraday uptick near 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart. This further makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent sharp pullback from near three-year tops run its course and positioning for the resumption of the prior bullish trajectory.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday. Hence, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3916
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.388
|Daily SMA50
|1.3719
|Daily SMA100
|1.3465
|Daily SMA200
|1.3138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3999
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3904
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4243
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.389
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3963
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3884
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3979
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4037
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4075
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
