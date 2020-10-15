GBP/USD climbs back above 1.2900 after hitting fresh daily low

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound steady ahead of critical Friday for Brexit.
  • US dollar holds onto gains amid risk aversion.

The GBP/USD dropped further and bottomed at 1.2889, reaching a fresh daily low. Cable then rebounded rising to 1.2935 as the rally of the US dollar lost momentum across the board.

Johnson to decide on Friday

The pound is also falling against the euro and the Swiss franc ahead of a critical day for Brexit. European Union leaders in Brussels issued a communiqué on Thursday mentioning concerns that progress on key issues of interest is still not sufficient for an agreement to be reached. They called London to do what is necessary to reach an agreement.

PM Johnson said will make a decision on Friday by the end of the summit on whether to continue negotiations or not. His decision will surely move pound’s crosses.

Regarding the US, data released on Thursday came in mixed. Initial Jobless Claims rose to 898K instead of falling to 825K as it was expected. On the upside, the Philly Fed jumped to 32, significantly above market consensus.

The US dollar held onto gain after the data, supported by the decline across global markets. In Wall Street the Dow Jones is off lows, falling by just 130 points or 0.45% and the Nasdaq drops 1.25%. The lack of agreement between the White House and Democrats for more fiscal stimulus weighed on market sentiment. Recently US House Minority Leader McCarthy said he’s not expecting a deal before the election “as Long as Pelosi is involved”.

From a technical perspective, technical indicators in GBP/USD are starting to favor the downside in the short-term. In order to clear the way to more losses, a firm break below 1.2900 is needed.  If the pair manages to hold above 1.2870 a recovery back to 1.3000 should not be ruled out.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2924
Today Daily Change -0.0089
Today Daily Change % -0.68
Today daily open 1.3013
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2894
Daily SMA50 1.3024
Daily SMA100 1.2825
Daily SMA200 1.2711
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3064
Previous Daily Low 1.2863
Previous Weekly High 1.305
Previous Weekly Low 1.2845
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2988
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.294
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2896
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2779
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2694
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3097
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3182
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3299

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks

EUR/USD falls below 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks

EUR/USD is trading under 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims disappointed with 898,000.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on potential London lockdown, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on potential London lockdown, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 amid reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD drops below $1,900

XAU/USD drops below $1,900

The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.

Gold News

Crypto market presents long-awaited buy opportunity before new yearly highs

Crypto market presents long-awaited buy opportunity before new yearly highs

Bitcoin is sluggish at $10,400, but the bullish narrative to new yearly highs is building credence. Ethereum is staring into a period of volatility as price action to $400 beckons.
 

Read more

WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA

WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA

Crude oil prices erase the recent advance to tops beyond the $41.00 mark per barrel and drop to 2-day lows in the $39.40 region on Thursday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures