GBP/USD: Clashes around Brexit and worries about rising UK cases to slow the advance

Sterling is struggling to take advantage of dollar weakness and that may indicate an inability to reach higher ground. There are two reasons for the pound's issues, according to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam.
Sterling's rise hobbled by Brexit friction, rising UK covid cases
“Brexit refuses to die, and with it, the frictions around the Northern Ireland protocol. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated there can be no changes to the agreement signed, angering London. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's insistence that there will be no customs checks on the Irish Sea contradicts the Withdrawal Agreement. Both sides still need to settle regulations related to the services sector.”
“Coronavirus cases have been picking up in the UK. Britain had been leading the vaccine drive among large economies and also benefited from the fruits of the effort – a quick reopening. However, the fast spread of a variant first identified in Britain has been causing an uptick. While the plans to fully reopen are still on track, the swing higher may further hobble sterling.”
“Some resistance is at the round 1.42 level. It is followed by 1.4220, May's high, and then by the 2021 peak of 1.4240.”
“Support is at 1.4160, a peak in early May, followed by 1.41, a support line from last week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness, German data
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. The German IFO Business Climate beat with 99.2 points.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit concerns and advances to 1.42
GBP/USD extends íts gains and hits 1.42 amid dollar weakness. EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol. The US dollar follows Treasury yields lower as Fed officials dismiss inflation.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range below multi-month tops
Gold extended its directionless price move for the third consecutive session and remained confined in a range around the $1,880 level, or just below multi-month lows touched last week.
Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally. On-chain metrics indicate no immediate threat to the optimistic outlook but reveal more room to the upside.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.