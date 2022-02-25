GBP/USD capped just ahead of 1.34 the figure as Kyiv comes underfire

- GBP/USD bears are moving in as risk sours over Ukraine.
- Attacks continue for another night with no sign of a cease-fire.
There are explosions in Kyiv being reported which is hurting risk sentiment in Asia. nevertheless, GBP/USD is still higher by some 0.15% but is struggling to convince in the correction that has started to decelerate in the face of risk aversion and the Ukraine crisis. At 1.3392, the price is below the 1.3394 highs that were made following a recovery from 1.3366 lows.
On the worst day since March 2020 as investors moved to safe havens when Russian forces invaded Ukraine, the pound fell 1.8%. This was the lowest since December 22.
Ukraine reported columns of troops crossing over from Russia and Belarus, taking up positions on the coast from the Black and Azov seas. The Russian assault is being fought on several fronts after it attacked from the east, north and south on Thursday.
The Kremlin launched the offensive in the early hours of the morning, shortly after President Vladimir Putin declared war in a dramatic televised address. He threatened any country attempting to interfere with "consequences you have never seen".
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has since vowed to continue fighting while nations such as the US are sending troops to the Eastern flank of Europe in fears of overspill into the NATO allies.
Volodymyr Zelensky "a new iron curtain" was falling into place and his job was to make sure his country remained on its western side.
The EU, UK and the US have imposed new sanctions in order to cripple the Russian economy. They are the most significant deployment of economic penalties against a country with Russia's economic size and integration in global markets.
Ukrainian leaders and some US lawmakers have urged US president Joe Biden to go even further with the sanctions to punish Moscow and Putin for the attack on Ukraine. However, they will not prevent a protracted crisis and Russia may not start to feel the full effects of the sanctions for weeks to come.
Meanwhile, domestically, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he had spoken with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Thursday to ensure financial stability after Russia's invasion.
BoE in focus
Also, BoE's Chief Economist Huw Pill provided more of the same dovish rhetoric.
He argues that the central bank would seek to bring fast-rising inflation down in a "measured way" and one "that doesn't disturb the rest of the economy". The UK rate market had already scaled back expectations in recent days for a 0.50 point hike following less hawkish comments from BoE Monetary Policy Committee officials.
The Old Lady's Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that markets should not get carried away about the likely scale of interest rate rises, while policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said she saw the case for further modest tightening.
''Money markets are pricing in a 55% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike from the BoE in March and fully pricing a rate increase of 125 bps by year-end,'' Reuters reports.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3396
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.339
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3539
|Daily SMA50
|1.3518
|Daily SMA100
|1.3504
|Daily SMA200
|1.3677
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.355
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3273
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3378
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3444
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2982
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3536
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3681
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3813
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears attack three-month-old support around 1.1200
EUR/USD fades bounce off 20-month low, battles short-term key support area. Bearish MACD, risk-off mood keep sellers hopeful to visit 61.8% FE. Bulls need to cross two-week-old descending trend line to justify short-term strength.
GBP/USD capped just ahead of 1.34 the figure as Kyiv comes underfire
There are explosions in Kyiv being reported which is hurting risk sentiment in Asia. nevertheless, GBP/USD is still higher by some 0.15% but is struggling to convince in the correction that has started to decelerate in the face of risk aversion and the Ukraine crisis. At 1.3392, the price is below the 1.3394 highs that were made following a recovery from 1.3366 lows.
AUD/USD bears are lurking as risk appetite sours again on second night of Russian military invasion of Ukraine
AUD/USD is under pressure following a subdued London before a storm of volatility during the New York open that saw a sell-off to test below 0.71 the figure before risk appetite surged and pulled the Aussie back to test as high as 0.7178.
SafeMoon price forms a swing low, hints at recovery to $0.00165
SafeMoon price has been in a correction phase since January 5 and has finally shown a potential for reversal. This swing low formation could be the key in triggering a recovery rally for SAFEMOON.
Some economic implications of the war between Russia and Ukraine
Oil prices have shot up significantly and equity prices have tumbled following the news that Russian forces have entered Ukrainian territory. Parsing out the precise economic implications of the war at this point is essentially impossible.