While GBP has clearly appreciated a great deal already in 2023, we see room for further gains, with EUR/GBP having scope to push to at least 0.8450 while GBP/USD can test 1.3000 too.

We take the view that, if the ECB is worried about wage-price spiral risks in the Euro-area, the far-graver situation confronting the BoE in the UK should be defined as a genuine emergency that precludes excessive concern about the health of the UK housing market.

Looking ahead, the biggest questions are: 1) can UK core inflation fall quickly given the tightness in the UK labour market and 2) is the UK housing market so fragile as to make it impossible for the BoE to hike as much as priced in and/or hold rates at a high level for a meaningful period of time?

