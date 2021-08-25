GBP/USD bulls take on bearish commitments near daily resistance structural confluences

- Cable has rallied into a critical daily resistance area ahead of the Jackson Hole showdown.
- GBP/USD bears looking to the longer-term time frames and prospects of a resurgence in the greenback.
GBP/USD is pushing a higher on Wednesday albeit lacking conviction with markets counting down to the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell's keynote speech on Friday.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3764, up by 0.27% after drifting up from a low of 1.3696 to a high of 1.3766 in what could be a final shakeout in the greenback and positioning ahead of the Jackson Hole that starts on Thursday.
The US dollar is losing some of the earlier traction made on Wednesday after three straight down days.
As measured against a basket of currencies, the DXY index continues to find support near 92.80 which is important, for otherwise, it will be staring into the abyss not much below there.
Still, most major currencies remain within recent trading ranges ahead of Jackson Hole and in the absence of critical data, this period of consolidation is likely to persist into Friday.
Risk appetite is mixed and the pound has been regarded as a risk currency due to the nation's twin deficits.
Sterling has found support this week as the greenback falls away and investors price in an apex in the delta variant wave in key economies such as the US and China.
This gave commodity prices a lift at the start of the week, supporting risk currencies such as GBP.
Speculators reduced their net long position on the pound in the week up to last Tuesday, CFTC data showed on Friday.
However, net GBP positions remained in positive territory for a second consecutive week.
Hawkish speeches from two MPC members in the middle of July translated into a more hawkish slant from the Bank of England policy meeting in early August which lifted the pound.
However, softer UK CPI inflation data and weaker than expected Retail Sales numbers as well as the spread of the Delta variant are likely to be constraining influences.
Since mid-July when lockdown restrictions were lifted, Britain has been reporting a steady increase in the numbers of people dying.
"COVID news has the potential to have some sort of restrictive influence on consumer behaviours and I think all of these do feed into the Bank of England debate for next year," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.
Coronavirus cases are expected to soar following the return of summer music festivals and schools, particularly among younger groups who are largely unvaccinated, an expert has said, as reported in the UK's Telegraph.
''Professor Ravindra Gupta, from the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme that an upcoming rise in Covid-19 infections is 'predictable and will happen “despite best efforts”.
'We know that Delta is far more infectious, it ramps up very quickly. We know the lateral flow devices are not perfect. So we just have to be realistic and say that this is going to lead to a significant surge in infections.'
''He added that medical professionals are “worried” about the implications of a surge in cases, which will 'cause significant problems for us all'.''
Meanwhile, market attention is focused on Friday's Jackson Hole conference, at which some investors expect Chair Jerome Powell to give hints about tapering the Fed's bond-buying scheme.
However, if it turns out to be a non-event, the status quo risk-on theme in markets could see stocks underpinned and the US dollar back under pressure, ultimately supporting GBP as a bi-product of forex flow.
More on this here: US dollar at make or break point, countdown to taper
GBP/USD technical analysis
(Monthly chart)
(Weekly chart)
The pound has potentially formed a bearish head & shoulders pattern on the weekly and monthly time frames.
(Daily chart)
From a daily perspective, the price is moving on on a trendline resistance as it takes on critical structures, eyeing the 1.3790s and prior support.
A break there will likely lead to an ongoing bullish counter-trend and invalidate immediate bearish prospects as per the long-term bearish head and shoulders patterns.
However, failures here, potentially on a resurgence in the greenback, will probably seal the deal for the cable bears.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance and surpasses 1.1750
The EUR/USD pair resumed its advance as Wall Street accelerated higher while US Treasury yields reach fresh weekly highs. Tepid macroeconomic data both shores of the Atlantic ignored as Jackson Hole looms.
GBP/USD stable around 1.1730 amid a better market mood
GBP/USD bounced from around the 1.3700 figure, as investors move away from the greenback. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from pound.
XAU/USD to extend correction toward $1,780 as key resistance holds
XAU/USD is edging lower after closing in the negative territory on Tuesday. Rising US Treasury bond yield seems to be weighing on gold. Gold could extend its downward correction to $1,780.
Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control
Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree
Equity markets put in another all-time record high close on Tuesday, the 51st record close this year. Not many years have surpassed this, especially by August, plenty of time to break the record from the late 1990s.