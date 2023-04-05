GBP/USD bulls stay the course and take on 1.2520

- GBP/USD bulls stay in control in bullish territory.
- US Dollar losing its appeal as US data deteriorates.
GBP/USD is firm on the day and remains in bullish territory following two consecutive days of higher highs and lows. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is holding near 1.2500 in a tight 15-pip range. The Pound Sterling is riding the weakness in the US Dollar that was pressured after a plunge in US factory activity raised concerns over slowing economic growth.
Firstly, US manufacturing PMI fell in March to the lowest since May of 2020 and US factory orders declined for a second straight month, down 0.7% in February after falling 2.1% in January from the 1.7% jump in December. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported yesterday that its Manufacturing PMI fell to 46.3 last month. This was the worst since May 2020, from 47.7 in February.
Then, we had US Feb JOLTS job openings fall 630k to 9.93m, their lowest level since May 2021. ´´The ratio of job openings to unemployed fell to 1.67 vs 1.86, indicating some easing in demand for labour but still well off a balanced labour market,´´ analysts at ANZ Bank explained, adding, ´´the largest drop in openings was in professional and business services, followed by healthcare. Accommodation and food services, saw openings fall back to middle of 2022 levels. Construction job openings picked up despite the sector’s interest rate sensitivity.´´
This batch of data this week falls on the heels of last Friday´s PCE data, the Federal Reserve´s preferred inflation measure, that was also mixed and weighed on the greenback. However, while headline and core both came in a tick lower than expected, super core accelerated for a second straight month to 4.63% YoY which is the highest since October. ´´This is not the direction that the Fed desires and so we look for the hawkish tilt in Fed comments to continue,´´ analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained.
Nevertheless, markets viewed the reduction in job openings in the US as a sign that the Federal Reserve will be able to back off on its monetary policy tightening. Markets repriced the risk of a 25bp rate rise in May to 50% (from 70% prior to the release of the data).
US Nonfarm Payrolls eyed
Looking ahead, the focus this week will be on Friday's jobs report, although many markets will be closed for the Easter holiday.
´´US payrolls likely stayed firm at a still above-trend pace in March, though slowing from stronger prints in Jan-Feb,´´ the analysts at TD Securities explained.
´´We also look for the Unemployment Rate to stay unchanged at 3.6%, and wage growth to print a firm 0.3% MoM.´´
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2509
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2502
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2217
|Daily SMA50
|1.2153
|Daily SMA100
|1.2143
|Daily SMA200
|1.1897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2525
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2395
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2219
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2476
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2445
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2293
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2553
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2604
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2683
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
