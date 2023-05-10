GBP/USD bulls revisit close to the European highs ahead of US CPI

- GBP/USD bulls come up for air ahead of the US CPI data on Wednesday.
- The BoE is coming up this week also, making for a key week for Cable.
GBP/USD is flat on the day but showing signs of resilience as it creeps towards the prior highs set in the European session on Tuesday near 1.2639. In the Toyo open, the price is making a high of 1.2634 so far and has risen from a low of 1.2608.
The markets are jittery ahead of key events this week, including the Bank of England (BoE) policy decision. The pair is correcting higher since losing territory from where it touched 1.26680 at the start of this week. This was the strongest level since April 26 2022.
The BoE has raised interest rates 11 times since December 2021 as it battles to bring down double-digit inflation. The markets are predicting a 98% chance of a 25 bps hike from the BoE.
Meanwhile, the Pound is also finding support on stronger-than-expected economic data in the UK of late and is leading investors to believe that the nation might just avoid a recession after all. Sterling has also benefitted from a softer US Dollar that has been pressured by the belief in markets that the Federal Reserve is coming towards the end of its rate hiking cycle.
´´Last week’s stronger than expected US labour market data underpinned the stickiness of wages and inflation pressures on the other side of the Atlantic,´´ analysts at Rabobank said. ´´As a result, the market withdrew some of the projected Fed easing that has been anticipated for the end of this year.´´
´´It is our view that there will be no easing in policy from the Fed until next year. We foresee some support for the USD in the coming months as 2023 rate cuts are fully priced out. We see scope for GBP/USD to push back to 1.22 on a 3-month view,´´ the analysts at Rabobank concluded.
For the immediate future, we have the US inflation figures coming out today which will provide more direction on the world's largest economy's battle against inflation. ´´Core prices likely stayed firm in April, with the index rising a strong 0.4% MoM for a second straight month, as goods inflation likely continued to strengthen,´´ analysts at TD Securities said. ´´Shelter prices likely remained the key wildcard (we look for a rebound), while rising gas prices (+2.6% moM) will likely lift non-core inflation. Our MoM forecasts imply 5.0%/5.5% YoY for total/core prices.´´
As for the Federal Reserve, with respect to this data release, the central bank has opened the door to a pause after hiking by 500bp. The Fed remains concerned about inflation being too high and will raise rates further if appropriate. The event is key as the Fed is highly data-dependent and going forward, the Fed has stated that policy will be considered on a meeting-to-meeting basis.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2631
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.2621
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2497
|Daily SMA50
|1.2325
|Daily SMA100
|1.2235
|Daily SMA200
|1.1954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.264
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2578
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2652
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2436
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2616
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2551
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2525
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2709
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1000, awaiting US CPI data
EUR/USD pair is facing barricades in extending its recovery above the immediate resistance of 1.0980 in the early European session. The pair has sensed bearish pressure as the US Dollar is seeing some renewed buying interest heading into the critical US CPI data release.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2600 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is treading water above 1.2600 heading into Wednesday’s London open as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market mood. Cable is off the highest levels since May last year, as investors reposition ahead of the US inflation data.
Gold eases below $2,050 hurdle ahead of US inflation
Gold price struggles to defend its three-week uptrend as US inflation data looms. Also challenging the XAU/USD buyers are the mixed concerns about the US default and banking fallouts, as well as the market’s disbelief in the hawkish Fed talks and recently US data.
Bitcoin price coils for the next move as investors await CPI Inflation data release
The US CPI Inflation data for April is expected for release on May 10 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The reading is expected to remain elevated in April amid looming rate hike risks. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and the broader market have taken a breather as investors await the reading.
US April CPI Preview: How will inflation data influence Fed rate outlook? Premium
Annual CPI inflation in the US is forecast to stay unchanged at 5% in April. Markets are fairly certain that the Fed leave its policy rate unchanged in June. Monthly Core CPI reading could influence the Fed's rate outlook.