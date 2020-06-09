GBP/USD bulls retreat from three-month high amid US dollar pullback

- GBP/USD extends losses from 1.2756, the highest since March 12, 2020.
- UK could reopen non-essential retail soon as virus-led deaths slump to the pre-outbreak stage.
- Market optimism fades amid mild challenges to the previous risk-on sentiment.
- Britain and Japan will discuss the post-Brexit trade deal on Tuesday, no major data/event up for publishing.
GBP/USD snaps eight-day winning streak while declining to 1.2711, down 0.10% on a day, during the pre-London open trading on Tuesday. While fundamentals concerning the British Pound remain mostly positive, except for the Brexit, the US dollar’s U-turn seems to have paved the way for the Cable’s latest drop.
Be it upbeat prints of the UK’s BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales or a slump in the coronavirus (COVID-19)-led deaths to the pre-lockdown period, catalysts concerning Britain stay bright. Also favoring the bulls could be the likely UK-Japan trade deal, negotiations for which will kick-start today.
On the other hand, the US dollar seems to have benefited from the risk reset following an escalation in geopolitical tensions between the Korean neighbors. Further weighing on the risk-tone sentiment could be the Aussie-China tension and temporary closure of oilfield in Libya.
Amid all these catalysts, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop four basis points (bps) to 0.844% whereas stocks in Asia and the US stock futures print mild losses as we write.
Against this backdrop, the US dollar index (DXY), a gauge of the greenback versus the major currencies, gains 0.05% to 96.73 by the press time.
Moving on, a lack of major data/events could push the Cable traders to look for further details on risk catalysts for a fresh impetus. In doing so, the UK-Japan trade talks and the US-China tension might offer hints and can help the greenback to recover some more of its losses from the late-May.
Technical analysis
With the successful trading above 200-day SMA, at 1.2685 now, the Cable is likely to remain strong and directed towards 1.2800 round-figure. In a case where the GBP/USD prices drop below 1.2685, May 08 top near 1.2465 could return to the charts.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2711
|Today Daily Change
|-12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.2723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2349
|Daily SMA50
|1.2389
|Daily SMA100
|1.2557
|Daily SMA200
|1.2681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2736
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2628
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2804
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2871
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates the quick drop from 2020 highs, around 0.7000
AUD/USD sees a quick drop fresh 2020 highs of 0.7041, in what seems to be a typical profit-taking slide while markets weigh in mixed Australian NAB Survey. The spot battles 0.7000 amid renewed US dollar demand, as Australian-China tensions continue to linger.
USD/JPY bounces in tandem with US dollar, regains 108.00
Following the early drop, USD/JPY has managed to bounce back above 108.00, tracking the rebound in the US dollar across the board. Souring risk sentiment is reviving the haven demand for the greenback.
Gold: Fails to keep gains above key SMA hurdle
Gold is struggling to gather upside traction despite the bearish channel breakout on the hourly chart. The retreat from session highs marks a failure on the part of the bulls to keep gains above the descending (bearish) 100-hour SMA.
WTI gains 1.5% in Asia, but remains below Monday's high
Oil regains some poise on Tuesday, as armed forces threaten to oil Libyan oil production. WTI defends $38.00 but remains below Monday's low of $40.44. OPEC+ to extend the oil output cut deal, but Gulf OPEC producers to end voluntary cuts from next month.
Bullion bank retreat puts floor under Gold and Silver prices
Investors dumped paper gold and silver along with stocks, commodities, and most other asset classes in March. The price of silver dropped to $12.02/oz on March 18th and gold bottomed at $1,473/oz.