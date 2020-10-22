GBP/USD bulls pull their bets and pound suffers a Brexit-risk jolt

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • GBP/USD is taking a reign check from the highs as Brexit nerves kick-in.
  • Barnier has warned that time is running out to strike a post-Brexit trade deal.
  • The Chancellor said he would significantly expand the Treasury’s new JSS.

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3092 and is down some 0.36% at the time of writing on Brexit woes. 

The price has travelled on Thursday between a range of 1.3070 and 1.3152, giving back positive Brexit sentiment gains as the mood sours towards the end of the week.

On Wednesday, the market was tuned into US stimulus talks and the US dollar was hampered by expectations of an agreement. 

However, 'tomorrow' never came and the dollar gained as US equities sold off.

Meanwhile, the pound was trading on the bid throughout the dollar weakness and all the while markets were enthused by prospects that Brexit talks continued after the discretionary deadline of 15th October that Boris Johnson had self-imposed.

Sterling rose by as much as 1.7% versus the dollar on Wednesday after the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that a deal was within reach.

However, Barnier has warned that time is running out to strike a post-Brexit trade deal, as talks resumed after a week-long standoff.

Arriving in London, Michel Barnier said "every day counts," ahead of face-to-face negotiations with his UK counterpart Lord David Frost.

Officials from both sides will hold "intensified" daily talks in the run-up to December's deadline for a deal.

Downing Street has warned "significant gapsremain in the most difficult areas.

Fourth major economic update

Meanwhile, covid related restrictions tighten their grip over large swatches of the UK economy and Chancellor Sunak announced his fourth package of support for UK businesses.

''Moving to appease worried business leaders and backbench northern Tory MPs as more parts of the country are put into higher restriction levels, the chancellor said he would make available billions of pounds in additional aid to protect jobs through a difficult winter,'' the Guardian explained: 

''In the fourth major economic update in as many months, the chancellor said he would significantly expand the Treasury’s new flagship job support scheme (JSS) to pay a larger share of workers’ wages than initially planned, alongside more money for the self-employed and grants for businesses in areas affected by local lockdowns.''

This comes a day after news that the ratio of government debt to GDP has risen to its highest level since 1960 when government finances were still repairing after WWII.'

''Surveys suggesting that a large proportion of UK businesses are not prepared for Brexit, the end to the Brexit transition period on December 31 could enhance the need for fiscal and potentially monetary policy support going forward,'' analysts at Rabobank explained.

''While a trade deal between the EU and the UK would likely trigger a relief rally in the pound we expect a move to be half-hearted. The risk that a deal would lack the comprehensiveness that had once been hoped for, combined with the vulnerable nature of the UK economy and the weak popularity levels of the PM suggest that GBP will still face several hurdles next year,'' the analysts at Rabobank added.

GBP/USD levels

 

Overview
Today last price 1.3092
Today Daily Change -0.0058
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 1.315
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2929
Daily SMA50 1.3015
Daily SMA100 1.2851
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3177
Previous Daily Low 1.294
Previous Weekly High 1.3083
Previous Weekly Low 1.2863
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.303
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3001
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2851
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2763
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3326
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3475

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD under pressure under 1.1850 amid US election concern

EUR/USD under pressure under 1.1850 amid US election concern

EUR/USD is under some pressure below 1.1850 the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of an imminent US stimulus deal. US jobless claims beat expectations, down to 787K

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid negative rate talks

GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid negative rate talks

GBP/USD has slipped under 1.31 after BOE member Haldane reiterated the bank is studying negative rates. Earlier, the resumption of Brexit talks boosted the pound. Coronavirus measures and restrictions are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold refreshes session lows on upbeat US data, eyeing a break below $1900 mark

Gold refreshes session lows on upbeat US data, eyeing a break below $1900 mark

Gold added to its intraday losses and refreshed daily lows, around the $1902 region in reaction to a larger-than-expected fall in the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims.

Gold News

Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows

Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows

Bulls are finally making a comeback into the market and regaining full control of the price across the board. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, a massive $22 billion has come into the market amid Bitcoin’s recovery beyond $13,000.

Read more

WTI trims losses and regains the $40.00 mark and above

WTI trims losses and regains the $40.00 mark and above

Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate trade on a narrow range although they manage to keep business above the key $40.00 mark on Thursday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures