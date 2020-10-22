GBP/USD bulls pull their bets and pound suffers a Brexit-risk jolt

- GBP/USD is taking a reign check from the highs as Brexit nerves kick-in.
- Barnier has warned that time is running out to strike a post-Brexit trade deal.
- The Chancellor said he would significantly expand the Treasury’s new JSS.
GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3092 and is down some 0.36% at the time of writing on Brexit woes.
The price has travelled on Thursday between a range of 1.3070 and 1.3152, giving back positive Brexit sentiment gains as the mood sours towards the end of the week.
On Wednesday, the market was tuned into US stimulus talks and the US dollar was hampered by expectations of an agreement.
However, 'tomorrow' never came and the dollar gained as US equities sold off.
Meanwhile, the pound was trading on the bid throughout the dollar weakness and all the while markets were enthused by prospects that Brexit talks continued after the discretionary deadline of 15th October that Boris Johnson had self-imposed.
Sterling rose by as much as 1.7% versus the dollar on Wednesday after the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that a deal was within reach.
However, Barnier has warned that time is running out to strike a post-Brexit trade deal, as talks resumed after a week-long standoff.
Arriving in London, Michel Barnier said "every day counts," ahead of face-to-face negotiations with his UK counterpart Lord David Frost.
Officials from both sides will hold "intensified" daily talks in the run-up to December's deadline for a deal.
Downing Street has warned "significant gaps" remain in the most difficult areas.
Fourth major economic update
Meanwhile, covid related restrictions tighten their grip over large swatches of the UK economy and Chancellor Sunak announced his fourth package of support for UK businesses.
''Moving to appease worried business leaders and backbench northern Tory MPs as more parts of the country are put into higher restriction levels, the chancellor said he would make available billions of pounds in additional aid to protect jobs through a difficult winter,'' the Guardian explained:
''In the fourth major economic update in as many months, the chancellor said he would significantly expand the Treasury’s new flagship job support scheme (JSS) to pay a larger share of workers’ wages than initially planned, alongside more money for the self-employed and grants for businesses in areas affected by local lockdowns.''
This comes a day after news that the ratio of government debt to GDP has risen to its highest level since 1960 when government finances were still repairing after WWII.'
''Surveys suggesting that a large proportion of UK businesses are not prepared for Brexit, the end to the Brexit transition period on December 31 could enhance the need for fiscal and potentially monetary policy support going forward,'' analysts at Rabobank explained.
''While a trade deal between the EU and the UK would likely trigger a relief rally in the pound we expect a move to be half-hearted. The risk that a deal would lack the comprehensiveness that had once been hoped for, combined with the vulnerable nature of the UK economy and the weak popularity levels of the PM suggest that GBP will still face several hurdles next year,'' the analysts at Rabobank added.
GBP/USD levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3092
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|1.315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2929
|Daily SMA50
|1.3015
|Daily SMA100
|1.2851
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3177
|Previous Daily Low
|1.294
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2863
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3086
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.303
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3001
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2851
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3326
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3475
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure under 1.1850 amid US election concern
EUR/USD is under some pressure below 1.1850 the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of an imminent US stimulus deal. US jobless claims beat expectations, down to 787K
GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid negative rate talks
GBP/USD has slipped under 1.31 after BOE member Haldane reiterated the bank is studying negative rates. Earlier, the resumption of Brexit talks boosted the pound. Coronavirus measures and restrictions are eyed.
Gold refreshes session lows on upbeat US data, eyeing a break below $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday losses and refreshed daily lows, around the $1902 region in reaction to a larger-than-expected fall in the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims.
Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows
Bulls are finally making a comeback into the market and regaining full control of the price across the board. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, a massive $22 billion has come into the market amid Bitcoin’s recovery beyond $13,000.
WTI trims losses and regains the $40.00 mark and above
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate trade on a narrow range although they manage to keep business above the key $40.00 mark on Thursday.