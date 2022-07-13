- GBP/USD has been pressured despite hawkish UK data.
- US CPI has been the showdown event for the day, propelling the greenback higher within its bullish cycle.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.1907 and now higher by some 0.20%, rising from a low of 1.1905 to a high of 1.1966 on what has been a volatile day for financial markets with a lot of important economic data.
Firstly, UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was climbing 0.5% in May (estimates were 0.0%) and Industrial Production in June climbed 1.4% (estimates - 0.3%). This is a hawkish set of data with both numbers coming out faster than expected with the latest GDP data showing upward revisions across many sectors.
However, the pound has been hamstrung as the markets were in anticipation of the showdown event from the US in June's Consumer Price Index. The greenback has rallied to a 20-year high against a basket of currencies after data on Wednesday showed US CPI surged to a 40-1/2-year high in June.
The consumer price index increased 1.3% last month as gasoline and food costs remained elevated, more than the 1.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters. This morning's number is staggeringly high and the dollar index reached 108.59, the highest since Oct. 2002, from around 107.9 before the data was released. It is now back down to 107.90 which is lending a hand to the British pound.
However, political pressures could reach a climax Tuesday next week as the new 1922 executive meets, risking further pressures on the pound. Nevertheless, the BoE will likely tighten its monetary policy more than we had previously forecast. On the other hand, in view of high inflation, it could be viewed as staying too cautious, which will not help the bulls. The central bank currently assumes that the additional fiscal aid from the government will have a positive economic effect, while the inflationary effect should be low. Nevertheless, traders are taking note that the economy is likely to weaken significantly in the coming quarters and past data, such as June's, is a mere drop in the ocean.
The BoE's dilemma
Analysts at Commerzbank explained that the example of the BoE is a good illustration of the dilemma that many central banks are facing:
''Uncertainty has been very high for quite some time. The war in Ukraine is adding to this uncertainty. And the problem is that the war, with all its consequences, has an inflationary effect on the one hand, but could also weaken the economy on the other hand.''
''Hawkish comments on the part of BoE members increased, which is probably due to the persistently high inflation,'' the analysts explained.
''In the short term, inflation concerns are likely to be decisive in the BoE's monetary policy decisions. A tighter stance is quite possible in the coming months. After all, the BoE held out the prospect of a 50 bp rate hike for the August meeting at its last meeting.'' However, the analysts argued that ''this is not necessarily positive for the pound, because rising interest rates exacerbate the risk of a stronger economic downturn.''
GBP/USD technical analysis
The monthly chart is heavily bearish but a meanwhile correction could be on the cards from the monthly demand area.
As for the daily chart, below, the price could be on the verge of a higher move in this bullish correction. The bulls will need to break the prior highs and in doing so, expose the 38.2% Fibo on the monthly chart and price imbalances, grey zones, above there.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains, trades below 1.0100
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.0100 before retreating modestly in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes trade in negative territory following an earlier rebound, limiting EUR/USD's upside for the time being.
USD/CAD trades deep in red below 1.3000 during BOC presser
USD/CAD fell sharply with the initial reaction to the Bank of Canada's decision to hike its policy rate by 100 basis points to 2.5%. Although the pair edged slightly higher during Governor Macklem's press conference, it remains on track to post daily losses below 1.3000.
Gold is aiming to correct higher
Gold has bounced sharply from a fresh 2022 low and currently trades at around $1,738.00. The dollar soared following the release of the US CPI, which jumped by 9.1% YoY in June, surpassing the 8.8% rise expected. The higher-than-anticipated figure spurred risk aversion as investors rushed to price in a more aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed.
JUST IN: Bitcoin price tumbles as US CPI sees highest spike in four decades
Bitcoin price reacted negatively to the US CPI data, wiping overnight gains. The inflation rate hit 9.1% in June 2022, the highest point in four decades. Analysts expect Bitcoin price to nosedive to yearly lows if bulls fail to takeover.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!