GBP/USD bulls have run into a wall of hourly resistance at 1.36 the figure

- GBP/USD is facing resistance on the hourly chart near 1.36 the figure.
- The 38.2% and 50% ratios are in focus around the area between 1.3580 and 1.3570.
- BoE and Ukraine crisis have been the main fundamental drivers on Tuesday.
GBP/USD is back to flat on the day having travelled between a low of 1.3538 and a high of 1.3604. The price is trying to break to the upside through trendline resistance but is meeting some meanwhile horizontal resistance, as illustrated below. Meanwhile, the mix of uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine crisis and a less hawkish outlook at the Bank of England are potential stumbling blocks for the bulls in the foreseeable future.
At the start of the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine which have resulted in bouts of risk-off in financial markets, at times supporting the US dollar. Putin said the troops would be "peacekeeping" in the breakaway regions - a claim dismissed by the United States as "nonsense".
Consequently, among other sanctions from other nations, including the US and EU, the British PM Boris Johnson has announced fresh sanctions on Russia on Tuesday. The BBC reported that ''five banks have had their assets frozen, along with three Russian billionaires, who will also be hit with the UK travel bans.'' The PM stressed these could be extended, but faced calls for tougher action now.
In other news, BoE's Deputy Governor, Dave Ramsden, today advocated for more monetary tightening, but he also sees a "modest" rate hike over the coming months. The BoE raised interest rates to 0.5% this month from 0.25%, with Ramsden part of a minority who then voted for a bigger increase to 0.75%. Shaun Osborne, the chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note today, "Ramsden cautioned that current market pricing for rate hikes would leave inflation below target in two years — echoing the warning from the Bank at this month’s meeting that markets are too aggressively priced for policy tightening.''
Markets will also keep a close eye on a number of other BoE speakers including Governor Bailey (who testifies to the Parliament’s Treasury committee) and Chief Economist Pill.
''Markets have moved to price a real chance of a 50bps hike by the MPC at their March meeting,'' analysts at TD Securities explained. ''We believe the MPC is more likely to err on the side of sequential 25bps hikes rather than opt for a 50bps hike.''
GBP/USD technical analysis
The price had broken out of the downtrend's resistance line and is now facing resistance on the hourly chart near 1.36 the figure. The 38.2% and 50% ratios align with prior structures between 1.3580 and 1.3570 that would be expected to act as support should there be a correction in the coming sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains around mid-1.1300s after US data
EUR/USD stays in the positive territory near 1.1350 in the second half of the day as investors eye developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The PMI reports from the US showed that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early February but the greenback struggled to capitalize on the upbeat data.
GBP/USD bounces back and nears 1.3600
GBPUSD trimmed losses and trades a handful of pips below the 1.3600 level as demand for the dollar receded. The stronger-than-expected Markit PMI data from the US was largely ignored by market participants, who stay focused on geopolitics.
GBP/USD bounces back and nears 1.3600
GBPUSD trimmed losses and trades a handful of pips below the 1.3600 level as demand for the dollar receded. The stronger-than-expected Markit PMI data from the US was largely ignored by market participants, who stay focused on geopolitics.
Bitcoin bulls desperate to find support, failure could push BTC below $30,000
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
US Consumer Confidence Ebbs in February: Markets ignore sentiment, quake but recover on Ukraine Premium
Employment prospects and the fast-waning pandemic were not enough to lift American spirits in February battered by inflation and weakening confidence in the economy.