GBP/USD: Bulls have reasons to demand 1.4200 but not much beyond that

- GBP/USD takes the bids near intraday high as US dollar weakness joins hopes of easy budget for the UK.
- Brexit pessimism keeps dragging the bulls surrounding the short-term resistance line.
- Unlock optimism, vaccines news add to the propellant ahead of the US Q4 GDP.
GBP/USD stays on the front foot while refreshing the intraday high with 1.4164, up 0.18% on day, ahead of Thursday’s London open. In doing so, the quote rises for the sixth consecutive day despite the previous day’s pullback from a 34-month high.
Hopes of no major tax hikes and an easy flow of money, be it through fiscal policies, likely from the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak, or the Bank of England (BOE), favor the cable bulls off-late. Also on the positive side could be the US dollar weakness amid broad risk-on mood and the jump in the Western Treasury yields. On the contrary, the extension of deadlock on the Northern Ireland protocol between the UK and European Union (EU) challenges the sentiment.
That said, the US dollar index (DXY) remains depressed for the second day, currently down 0.06% around 89.98.
Against this backdrop, the sterling is better shaped to cheer the unlock optimism around the 1.4200 threshold. However, a one-week-old rising trend line could test the pair’s further upside near 1.4235. Additionally, the latest high of 1.4243 and the 1.4300 round-figures are extra filters to the north.
Meanwhile, a three-week-old support line near 1.3985 can test the GBP/USD sellers if they manage to retake controls by breaking the 1.4000 psychological magnet.
However, the bears are less likely to gain the pass until breaking the 200-bar SMA level of 1.3770.
Overall, GBP/USD remains on the front-foot amid multiple positives stated above. However, cautious sentiment before the US Q4 GDP may probe the bulls.
Read: US January Durable Goods and Q4 GDP Preview: Consumers worry but they spend
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.416
|Today Daily Change
|23 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|1.4137
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3842
|Daily SMA50
|1.3692
|Daily SMA100
|1.3436
|Daily SMA200
|1.3112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4243
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4082
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4036
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.383
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4182
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4144
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4065
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3905
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4226
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4315
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4387
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
