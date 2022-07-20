- GBP/USD pressured by a stronger US dollar ahead of the ECB.
- Italian politics is taking up the front pages in the financials, weighing on the euro.
At 1.1967, GBP/USD is losing some 0.24% from a high of 1.2037 and has fallen to a low of 1.1953 with the US dollar edging higher ahead of a rate decision by the European Central Bank on Thursday and amidst yet more political uncertainty across the pond.
The US dollar has benefitted from its safe haven status as the euro struggles in the run-up to a potentially eventful day on Thursday with the ECB meeting. However, Italian politics has been at the fore of action this week, so far, with potentially months of upheaval.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi asked on Wednesday for the upper house Senate to hold a confidence vote that will effectively decide if his coalition government stays in office. However, despite winning the Senate Confidence motion, Draghi previously said he would not continue without the support of his coalition partner, the Five Star Movement. This means that an early election will be called in the nation which is a weight on the euro, potentially beneficial to the US dollar and therefore a thorn in the side for the sterling bulls.
Meanwhile, back on UK shores, net short GBP positions increased for a second consecutive week last week as politics on home soil are also a burden for the nation's currency. The UK will have a lame duck prime minister until September when a new leader will be announced. The leadership battle has raised risks surrounding the Bank of England's independence, which could undermine the pound further analysts at Rabobank said.
''The UK Tory party leadership race has sparked comments from Foreign Secretary Truss that she may set limits to the BoE’s independence if she were PM. Insofar as Truss is in favour of large unfunded tax giveaway, this hints at government policy of loose fiscal and tight monetary conditions which would likely erode the Bank’s credibility and result in even more investors turning their backs on GBP.''
Meanwhile, the inflation data in the UK has surprised to the upside for June. Headline inflation rose to 9.4% YoY (consensus: 9.3%) from 9.1% in May, with core inflation easing slightly to 5.8% from 5.9%. The consensus is that inflation will continue rising in the UK over the coming months. The firmness in inflation combined with ongoing tightness in the labour market will mean that the BoE will have to raise rates aggressively, despite the elevated risk of recession. The markets are pricing in a move of 50bp to 1.75% in August, followed by 25bp hikes in subsequent meetings, with the policy rate peaking at 2.5% by December.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.197
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.1992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2049
|Daily SMA50
|1.2269
|Daily SMA100
|1.2615
|Daily SMA200
|1.3056
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2046
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1925
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2039
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.193
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1809
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2108
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2171
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to retain its recent gains
The AUD/USD trades a handful of pips below the 0.6900 threshold, easing amid a souring market mood. Inflation and recession-related fears weighed on global equities, which undermined demand for the aussie.
EUR/USD turns negative ahead of the ECB decision
EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after reaching a fresh weekly high of 1.0272. Turmoil in Europe and discouraging US news fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Speculative interest now waits for the ECB monetary policy decision.
Gold extends sideways grind above $1,700
For the third straight day on Wednesday, gold is fluctuating in a narrow band above $1,700 and struggling to make a decisive move in either direction. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 2% on the day, the dollar's resilience limits XAU/USD's upside.
Litecoin price is breaking out!
LTC has breached a triangle consolidation to the upside. If the technicals are correct a rally towards $70 is underway. The bulls have established a new monthly high with a large bullish engulfing candle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!