- GBP/USD bulls move in to guard 1.2000 vs. the strong US Dollar.
- Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising rates in 2023, weighing on GBP.
GBP/USD is holding above 1.2000 support and has traded between a range of 1.2017 and 1.2044 so far. The US Dollar was supported by positive US data that could keep the Federal Reserve hawkish for longer.
US data fires up the US Dollar
For one, Weekly Jobless Claims in the US rose less than expected. The Department of Labor said seasonally adjusted numbers of initial unemployment claims rose by 2,000 to 216,000 in the week ended Dec. 17. The consensus on Econoday was for a 225,000 print. The previous week's level was revised up by 3,000 to 214,000. The four-week moving average tallied 221,750, sliding by 6,250 from the previous week's revised average of 228,000. Unadjusted claims declined 4,064 on a weekly basis to 247,867.
Elsewhere in the third quarter (Q3), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), arrived at 3.2% versus 2.9% previous consensus. Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Prices match 4.3% QoQ estimations during Q3 2022 whereas the Core PCE improved to 4.7% QoQ versus 4.6% market forecasts. Subsequently, the DXY popped into the 104.50s from a low of 103.75. The US Dollar, however, remains well below the highs for the month near 107.20 while US Treasury yields also edge up following the data on Thursday.
Meanwhile, analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman noted that the current consensus for Nonfarm Payrolls stands at 208k vs. 263k in November, with the Unemployment Rate seen steady at 3.7% and average hourly earnings falling a tick to 5.0% YoY. ''While job growth is clearly slowing, it’s not by enough to materially impact unemployment and so we continue to believe that the Fed will have to do more than the market is expecting.''
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2034
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2041
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2172
|Daily SMA50
|1.1812
|Daily SMA100
|1.1672
|Daily SMA200
|1.2081
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2147
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1992
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2447
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.212
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2052
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2088
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1973
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1906
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1819
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
