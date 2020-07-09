GBP/USD: Bulls cheer broad US dollar weakness above 1.2600

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD refreshes three-week high while extending the latest pullback from 1.2600.
  • US dollar remains on the back foot amid virus outbreak, tussle with China.
  • Brexit-positive signals, Chancellor Sunak’s effort to refuel the economy favor the Pound bulls.
  • US Jobless Claims, Brexit updates and comments from the USTR will be crucial to follow.

GBP/USD takes the bids around 1.2630 while heading into the London open on Thursday. In doing so, the Cable pair refreshes the highest levels since June 16 while also flashing a five-day winning streak. The pair’s latest strength took clues from the US dollar’s extended weakness as well as early signals that the Brexit deadlock might come to an end soon. However, the weekly US Jobless Claims, Sino-American tension and the UK-China tussles will be in the spotlight for fresh impetus.

Be it above 3.0 million coronaviruses (COVID-19) new cases or the record-high budget deficit, not to forget the long-standing tussle with China, the US dollar had to bear it all. In the latest blow, American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized Beijing’s anti-human right behavior whereas US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer is up for speaking at 17:00 GMT. While portraying the pessimism, the US dollar index (DXY) drops to the fresh four-week low of 96.24, down 0.25% as we write.

On the other hand, the Telegraph’s news that the UK and EU could agree 'multi-annual' Brexit deals for some fishing rights have favored the pound. In separate news, the BBC increased the hope of "special provisions" with Europe over the food supply to Northern Ireland and eased fears of a no-deal Brexit. Even so, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s reiterated that the bloc should stay ready for a no-deal Brexit. The British currency cheered over £30 billion ‘push’ by Chancellor Rishi Sunak the previous day.

During the early-Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab highlighted the global ire against Beijing’s Hong Kong security law. The same adds fuel to the already tensed related between London and China.

Looking forward, the on-going Brexit talks and updates concerning the macro dislike for the dragon nation will be the key. Additionally, the virus news and the US weekly Jobless Claims, expected 1375K against 1427K, will also be important to determine near-term trade direction.

Technical analysis

As the Cable keeps the previous day’s break above 200-day EMA, the bulls are targeting a horizontal area comprising multiple highs marked since April 14 around 1.2645/55. Meanwhile, a daily close below 200-day EMA level of 1.2590 could drag the quote to 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement of March month’s fall near 1.2515.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2628
Today Daily Change 18 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 1.261
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2479
Daily SMA50 1.2429
Daily SMA100 1.2443
Daily SMA200 1.2696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2623
Previous Daily Low 1.2509
Previous Weekly High 1.253
Previous Weekly Low 1.2252
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2579
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2552
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2538
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2466
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2424
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2653
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2695
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2767

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

