GBP/USD: Bulls challenge 100-HMA amid firmer USD, NFP eyed

- GBP/USD eyes 1.36 as the US dollar remains firmer on the session.
- Cracks key averages on the hourly chart, RSI stays bullish.
- Fresh Brexit also remains a cause for concern ahead of NFP.
GBP/USD holds at higher levels, as the bulls look to regain the 1.3600 level despite broad-based US dollar strength and negative Brexit headlines.
The cable stands resilient to the persistent upbeat mood around the US dollar, as the weakness in the EUR/GBP cross lends support to the pound. This comes on the back of a 0.35% drop in EUR/USD amid firming US Treasury yields.
Further, the GBP bulls also remain unperturbed by fresh Brexit concerns, especially on the news that the Scottish fishermen halted their exports to the European Union (EU) over days-long delays due to post-Brexit bureaucracy.
The upside in the cable could be also chart-driven, as the price cuts above the key moving averages on the hourly chart. The bulls are extending control, having found acceptance above the horizontal 200-hourly moving average (HMA) at 1.3582.
Also, the buyers have recaptured the bearish 50-HMA at 1.3587, with the 100-HMA barrier at 1.3597 now capping the further upside. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) points north within the bullish region, suggesting more room to the upside.
On the flip side, relevant support is seen at the 21-HMA of 1.3566. Traders now await the US payrolls data and UK PM Boris Johnson’s briefing on the virus for fresh cues.
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3588
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3566
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3512
|Daily SMA50
|1.3356
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.2876
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3633
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3532
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3686
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3571
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3476
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3622
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3723
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
