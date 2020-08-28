- GBP/USD defies the previous day’s pullback from yearly high of 1.3284, stays bid near intraday top.
- Brexit woes, surge in virus cases at home mostly ignored as US dollar trims Thursday’s gains.
- BOE’s Bailey to be the second key central banker at Jackson Hole after Fed’s Powell played well.
GBP/USD refreshes the intraday high to 1.3242, up 0.29%, while heading into the London open on Friday. The cable, alike most majors, refreshed the yearly high on Thursday before declining to 1.3161, which in snapped the two-day winning streak. The broad US dollar rally, after comments from Fed Chair, dragged the quote downward the previous day. Though, the greenback’s latest declines favor the pair bulls ahead of BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
While flashing the third positive day in prior four, the GBP/USD prices also pay a little heed to the Brexit woes signaled by The Times. The news said, “Downing Street has been warned that Boris Johnson has less than two weeks to save post-Brexit trade and security talks, according to senior European Union (EU) sources.” It’s worth mentioning that the final scheduled round of post-Brexit trade negotiations between the EU and the UK have already failed but diplomats are likely to meet next week. Further to note is Germany’s removal of Brexit talks as agenda from next week’s key talks among the EU ambassadors.
Elsewhere, the noise surrounding insect repellent ingredient protecting against the coronavirus (COVID-19) and 21-day immunity plan portrayed a mild optimism at home. The mood ignores the highest daily COVID-19 cases while making 1,522 numbers for Thursday.
On the other hand, US President Donald Trump said to end reliance on China “once and for all”. Further, the magical words of Fed Chair Powell, concerning Average Inflation Targeting (AIT), seem to fade the allure as markets start reading between the lines and spot economic fears.
Even so, the risk-tone sentiment remains upbeat with S&P 500 Futures refreshing record high above 3,500 and the US 10-year Treasury yields refreshing 2.5-year high.
Looking forward, a lack of UK data will be compensated by the second-tier US economics ahead of Bailey’s speech at 13:05 GMT. While there prevails a confusion relating to the title of the speech, traders look for hints to Brexit and furlough scheme as the “Old Lady” recently acted. However, any downbeat comments from the BOE boss will be enough to drag the GBP/USD back from 1.3284, the same high as flashed on December 31, 2019.
Technical analysis
Although the pair’s ability to stay past-1.3200 keeps the buyers hopeful, market players will remain cautious unless it breaks above the 1.3300 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3248
|Today Daily Change
|47 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36%
|Today daily open
|1.3201
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3111
|Daily SMA50
|1.2802
|Daily SMA100
|1.2615
|Daily SMA200
|1.2727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3285
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3161
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3059
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3208
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3092
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3023
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3393
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1850 on cross-driven strength
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850, tracking bigger gains in EUR/JPY. The anti-risk yen is being offered alongside gains in US yields. The focus will be on the US core PCE data, due at 12:30 GMT.
GBP/USD bulls await Bailey's turn at Jackson Hole above 1.3200
GBP/USD defies the previous day’s pullback from yearly high of 1.3284, stays bid near intraday top. Brexit woes, surge in virus cases at home mostly ignored as US dollar trims Thursday’s gains. BOE Governor Bailey’s speech in focus.
USD/JPY tumbles towards 106.00 as PM Abe plans to resign
USD/JPY extends its U-turn from near 107.00, now looking to test 106.00 after the risk-off mood seeped back on reports that Japanese PM Abe is planning to resign due to health issues. The Niikei 225 index slumped 2.5%.
Gold forming a bear flag on 15-minutes chart
Gold's 15-minute chart shows a bear flag pattern. The yellow metal’s recovery from the overnight low of $1,910 has taken the shape of an inverted or bearish flag pattern on the 15-min chart. Flags usually accelerate preceding trends.
Personal Income, Spending and Prices July Preview: The second opinion concurs
Consumption expenditures and personal income figures for July are expected to reinforce the economic recovery picture already presented in the retail sales and wage data released earlier in August. Core PCE prices annual rate headed to two-thirds of that in the first quarter.